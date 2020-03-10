We recently did the 13-night Wyndham to Broome "Kimberley Ultimate" cruise on True North travelling "River Class" (the mid-level of 3 options). We had done the identical trip twice before (2014 & 2017) at the same time of year on a smaller (18 guest) top quality vessel but True North simply outshone our earlier trips in every way. The suites are luxurious (we could not fault a single thing), the ...
IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA."
The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Great 7 days on the Barrier Reef. 50 passengers only. Crew were superb and ship (more like a yacht) modern and well maintained. Plenty of options for excursions (morning and afternoon) followed by a 3 course dinner with wine included. Company practices Covid Safe procedures with everyone including crew requiring a negative test result before boarding and regular temperature checks during the ...
We went on the recent Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition cruise out of Cairns and were highly impressed with it. This was Coral Expeditions first voyage since March.
Our main aim was to get out snorkelling on the reef and the trip provided plenty of opportunities on amazing reefs. The passengers were a blend of ages. The cruise had something for everyone, whether ...
Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
We had our MiddLe Eastern cruise cancelled and thought that by sailing around our own New Zealand and Australia we would be fine. It was great, we managed to book another cruise for the return to Australia but sadly they cancelled that in the week we had as a stopover in Auckland. Understand the situation completely. The Noordam is perfect for size for us, love the crew, well presented ship with ...
We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise.
I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand.
The ship was kept very clean ...
We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again).
We travelled with another couple ...
I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew.
However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
We like New Zealand and decided that it would be a good way to go for a short cruise which started in Auckland and finished in Sydney. One of the selling points was that the ship was coming back to Sydney via Eden on the south Coast of NSW..
On the morning of embarkation in Auckland it was a fairly long process because of the corona virus scare - everyone had to have their temperature taken.. ...