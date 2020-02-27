  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bahamas Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
2474 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,474 Bahamas Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Last Cruise Before Pandemic

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

twinsmama77 avatar

twinsmama77

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market. With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway! We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Fun Ship with Lots to Do!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

barbtraveler avatar

barbtraveler

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience. The food on the ship was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Very poor service on a tired, dated ship

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Bahamas

never again - good lord avatar

never again - good lord

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Even upgrading to Aqua Class Didn't help. Room service didn't answer the phone!; Canyon Ranch spa was not near as advertised, it was dirty and smelly, and service was non-existent. Complaints wire answered with: You call room service and just let it ring: what do you expect when there's only one person answering the phone. Security procedures coming back onboard really killed the moment, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Pleasantly surprised & pleased

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

kindergartencrocodile avatar

kindergartencrocodile

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Please read

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

bicandstan avatar

bicandstan

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

First if your parking at the port,you will need to have your credit card ready to pay for parking,the embarkation was swift and easy,we walked on with two bottles of wine one with a screw off top so we could have a glass on the lido with lunch.Buffet food was a B +,Guy Fieri Burger Joint was excellent,The Havanna Bar right next to the lido marketplace had your omelet station which was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Memorable trip

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

JG1966 avatar

JG1966

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Just returned from a week-long cruise from Newark. We had some rough seas on the first and last days but overall it was a great time. Our junior suite was beautiful. We ate at a table of 8 and it was by far the best group I have ever sat with. The food was outstanding, although the Tilapia one night was a bit overcooked. Our wait staff Eliza and Reagan and our porter Milton were helpful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Great cruise, just one complaint.

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

acapogna avatar

acapogna

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

The cruise overall was amazing. The best part of the itinerary was Coco Cay. What a long way Coco Cay has come. Service was I really great and for the most part friendly. The ship was clean, modern, comfortable, and efficient. You can definitely get lost in the ship, but the app really helps you figure out where you are. Captain Ban and his crew also successfully navigated the rough seas for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Nervous cruiser in midst of covid 19

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

hsmcruise avatar

hsmcruise

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Embarkation- was the worst experience out of my 27 cruises. Since the cruise was departing at 4 we were advised to get there 2 hours before departure. We arrived around 1 pm and the lines were around the outside terminal. We were hearded like sheep, in the mist of the corona virus. I felt like a refugee in Elis island after ww 2. People coughing in lines with probably 300-500 passengers. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Mostly a hit, very few misses

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

mbleacher avatar

mbleacher

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

The ship felt brand new. The carpet was in great shape, no wear showing anywhere noticeable. We were in cabin 10153 which was wheelchair accessible. It had enough room for 4 guests and my wheelchair/scooter. Our cabin steward Patricia was very nice and we left her notes for things, which she took care of. Lots of American plugs in the cabin. FINALLY!!! The cruise industry may be waking ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Inside

Traveled with disabled person

Nice ship for a Bahamas weekend

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

Best Life avatar

Best Life

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was our 39 th cruise, 8th NCL, 6 th Haven. I read the reviews before booking and didn’t have high expectations however I did expect more being in the Haven. Let me start by saying when arriving at the port there were no Haven reps so we got in the very long security line while my husband went up to find someone to ask, about 15 mins later he came and got us and a guy took us through the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

