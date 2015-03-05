  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Embarkation Photo
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
460 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 460 Royal Caribbean Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Fun, safe cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kpatton
10+ Cruises

We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Royal Caribbean VS Carnival

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Goldenrule5333
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose to travel on Royal Caribbean for the first time having heard how much better they were compared to Carnival which is the line we have used for many years. The plus side for them was on the following areas, embarkation, debarkation, buffet, shows. Getting in and out of the ship was the fastest we have ever experience, even with the VIP treatment at Carnival. They had real Broadway type ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Great Long Weekend.

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Cruisn4jewels
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a great long weekend getaway. The ship is in great shape, easy to get around, there's plenty to do and the staff are wonderful. Our cabin was on the 8th floor and promenade facing but there was never any noise, those cabins are pretty soundproofed. Our cabin steward was Dolores and she was exceptional, our cabin was always clean and we always had fresh ice. Embarkation in Ft Laud was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Promenade Stateroom

Need to Cruise every Christmas

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
carmi44
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Royal Caribbean Christmas cruise was my best - happiest Christmas ever. I truly mean this. Delicious foods, friendly staff, special family traveling with me, Christmas decorations, Christmas music, carols from singers, snow flakes falling and sunny warm weather made this all special. My room was nice with a very attentive room attendant. Royal Caribbean is my favorite cruise line and I will ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Pay a Little More and Cruise with Disney

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
gtjrpj
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

When purchasing the Ultra bev. package, they add other cost such as, the drink in the pineapple. There was an additional charge of $4 for that. The last morning of the cruise, the dining room did not have mimosas. The dining room did not have all wines available to me with my ultra package. The food was sub-par and very, very small portions except for the night that we had lamb. The pool area ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Worst Experience EVER

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
hocus999
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

PLEASE LET ME START OUT BY SAYING THAT THIS REVIEW NO WAY REFLECTS THE STAFF, as the staff was absolutely fantastic and VERY hard working (to work 7 1/2 months straight without seeing family and with no days off seems unfathomable to me). Positives - Our waiter Rajul, and his partner Jorge were fantastic, and I wish I had them with me on every vacation :-). Our steward Franklin was great as ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Traveled with children

2nd and last cruise

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
NeverAgainRoyalCaribbean
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I have only sailed with Royal Caribbean and thought the first cruise was good but maybe not as great as I didn't know what I was doing and the weather didn't cooperate. This cruise was a nightmare. They sent out several emails stating not to show up before 2pm and we got there at 1:50pm and 4.5hours later started walking into the boat. Unfortunately, the 4.5 hours was spent in the heat standing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Great ship

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
newyorker56789
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall we had a great time. The ship, Liberty of the Seas, is beautiful, clean, fun. Never boring. Food was acceptable, not super, but not terrible, you won't go hungry. Coffee was awful. They have Illy coffee shop on promenade, very expensive, but definitely better coffee. Kind of cruel and unfair to serve people garbage coffee ao that they would be forced to buy expensive coffee. Terrific low ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

Cabin Type: Promenade Stateroom

Traveled with children

wonderful time

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
ibclc1972
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I haven't cruised in 20 years....even better than I remember. spectacular service! I must give credit to Amane, our waiter. His service was exceptional! Always remembered our names, learned very quickly our food preferences. He was full of smiles and laughter and a helpful tip with food selections. He made the excellent food even more enjoyable. Dinner was prompt, but not rushed. I simply ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Too many people

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
jmwcoyote
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have waited some time to write this review so I could be fair in my assessment, in comparison to other cruises we have taken. In all fairness, this cruise was mistakenly booked during one of the Spring Break weeks, so that is not RC fault. The GOOD Waiters and cabin staff were outstanding. We wanted for nothing in our cabin. And our dinner wait staff were courteous and always ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Find a cruise

Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Liberty of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews
Liberty of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews
Enchantment of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews
Brilliance of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews
Oasis of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews
Rhapsody of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.