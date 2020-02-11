we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Flight over was good and so were transfers to ship.
Two days in Barbados to visit relatives then back to the ship to find out the ship was going straight back to Southampton due to CVIRUS.
Big shame but we really enjoyed our time on board. Always something to do. Brilliant lectures from Tony White - Drug man!!
Gym and classes good.
Cabin fine, although had restricted view due to life ...
Several previous cruises with P&O.
This one ruined - not because of the cancelled port visits (due to the current virus panic) which the captain handled well - but because the ship stank of sewage.
We had paid for a good midship balcony cabin but could not use the balcony because of the constant vile stench of sewage. Public rooms and the promenade deck midship also stank of sewage.
It ...
This was our very first cruise, chosen to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary. So went for what we considered the best of everything. Including a suit which included a butler service. The service throughout our holiday from our personal butler Santash to the lady cleaning our room, Charmaine, could not be faulted. They where so helpful, so professional, so good at their jobs, by the time we ...
Wow, we had such a good time on this ship a holiday truly to remember!! We were on the fly-cruise which left Barbados on the 29th of February for two weeks.
First Day Barbados- We went by taxi to the beach we were told a price which we were reassured was return but upon return, we were asked to pay as it didn't include it so be careful!!! As much as they say it's a far distance it isn't a 15 ...
We chose this cruise as we had never been to the Caribbean before and it was for my good lady's 50th Birthday, We have done a Med cruise with Celebrity but I have to say I much prefered P&O as a company and the Azura was a much nicer ship than the Celebrity Constelation we sailed on previously, we thought the cruise was good value for money and much cheaper than Celebrity would have been, There ...
Just back from 14 Caribbean cruise. We have cruised on P and O several times and Princess many times plus Cunard and NCL. About 300 days in all we think on ships from 900 passengers up to Britannia which is the biggest we have been on.
We were very impressed by the ship. I agree with some things the previous reviewer stated but strongly disagree with others.
We found the quality of the food ...
Whilst we agree with a lot of the comments made about the Ventura. Some of the guests hygiene leaves a lot to be desired. Ignoring hand sanatisers on many occasions. In the buffet restaurant we saw on many occasions passengers blowing their nose & coughing into the blue serviettes & putting them back on the table. Men walking into the buffet area with no tops on. Filling water bottles from the ...
This was a 5 week cruise, having only undertaken a few shorter cruises before, unlike many well seasoned cruisers on board, we were pleasantly surprised at the quality, standard and presentation of everything.
In a nut shell: on reading reviews (after we had paid a deposit) I started to get concerned! Fortunately a very level headed well travelled friend reassured me that the Ventura was ...
The Ventura cruise departed on ,11the February for a USA/Caribbean cruise of some 35 days.
Initial impressions of the ship were a bit mixed, some good, some less so. Our cabin was a balcony on deck 12, a reasonable size and a comfy bed. Our cabin steward was good and he did his duties well.
Our first port of call was La Corrina, we quite like this call and went ashore for a shop and some ...