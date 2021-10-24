  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from Florida

Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival's new hull design (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

3 Night
Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

16 Night
Coastal TreasuresDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

6 Night
Key West, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,776 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
BahamasDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mariner of the Seas

5 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

7 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,776 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
