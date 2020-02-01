  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
February 2022 Cruises

Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

7 Night
Australia 7 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam, Taiwan, & Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
Asia Reposition CruiseDetails

1,598 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Allure of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

12 Night
Carnival Journeys - New ZealandDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

16 Night
New Zealand 16 NightDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

3,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

6 Night
Australia 6 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,557 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
February 2022 Cruise Reviews

Perfect except for the weather

I love Disney. Having said that, this was only my third Disney cruise and it had been at least five years since my last one. Disney cruises are expensive but they are absolutely worth it. The level of service is... Read More
User Avatar
sancurly

This cruise had my name written on it

We chose this cruise because it departed from Barbados on February 16th and my birthday was the next day. My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we... Read More
User Avatar
Bajpole

OUTSTANDING - UNDER EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES

We had cruised with Celebrity once before and had enjoyed the experience.This cruise was to take us to destinations we wanted to see in Southern Japan and Taiwan. Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously... Read More
User Avatar
Juntemada

ALWAYS A HIGHLIGHT EVERY YEAR!! - MSC ORCHESTRA

I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year! We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as... Read More
User Avatar
Maggie Lindeque

