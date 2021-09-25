  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

September 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

Filters

September 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Show all

AU$0

AU$10,000

September 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 13 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Gefjon
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Western Front Explorer 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Hermod
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Einar
Viking Einar (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Explore Ancient Wonders: Athens - Mumbai

21 days, 6 countries and 9 guided tours in 2022/23

  • Explore Greece, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Oman and India in one voyage
  • Immerse yourself in local history, art, cuisine, architecture and more
  • Book risk-free by 30 September and save up to $2,000 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
European SojournDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
European Gems Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Sep 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Sep 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

September 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

September 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

1,368 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

September 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Bergen

September 2021 Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Bordeaux

September 2021 Cruises from Bordeaux

52 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Galveston

September 2021 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Genoa

September 2021 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Kiel

September 2021 Cruises from Kiel

50 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Southampton

September 2021 Cruises from Southampton

1,065 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Los Angeles

September 2021 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Marseille

September 2021 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Paris

September 2021 Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

September 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Rome

September 2021 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Tahiti

September 2021 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from Venice

September 2021 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
September 2021 Cruises from London

September 2021 Cruises from London

September 2021 Cruises from California

September 2021 Cruises from California

September 2021 Cruises from Texas

September 2021 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 20th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.