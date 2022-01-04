  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2021 Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

June 2021
Cancellation Information
Le Soleal
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I
SeaDream I (Photo: SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises)
SeaDream I

7 Night
Civitavecchia To CivitavecchiaDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

9 Night
Sailing The Greek Isles Aboard The Sea CloudDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

10 Night
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pir Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

17 Night
Greek Grandeur & Roman Holiday 17d Pir-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Star Clipper

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Legend

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Spanish Serenade 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Cvv-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Explorer

13 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Arctic In DepthDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Breeze

14 Night
Captivating Caribbean 14d Orj-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
River Royale

7 Night
Brilliant Bordeaux Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To KetchikanDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Medieval TreasuresDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. La Venezia

7 Night
Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

9 Night
Rhine & Moselle Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Breeze

7 Night
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Orj-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
River Queen

9 Night
Rhine & Moselle Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

