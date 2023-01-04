  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

Filters

January 2023
South Pacific
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

16 Night
New Zealand & AustraliaDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

13 Night
South Pacific & Fiji CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

16 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Queensland CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

8 Night
Tasmania CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

August 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd July 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.