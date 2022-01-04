  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Miami to the Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Caribbean - All
Miami
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
West Carib & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas

3 Night
Perfect Day HolidayDetails

2,404 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

5 Night
Labadee CruiseDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

10 Night
Colors Of Key West & Central America 10d Mia-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
0}

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
0}

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
0}

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
0}

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Silhouette

5 Night
Key West & Mexico Holiday CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

21 Night
Holiday Panama CanalDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to the Caribbean

Cruises from Baltimore to the Caribbean

379 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados to the Caribbean

Cruises from Barbados to the Caribbean

1,718 Reviews
Cruises from Colon to the Caribbean

Cruises from Colon to the Caribbean

487 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston to the Caribbean

Cruises from Galveston to the Caribbean

762 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Caribbean

Cruises from Southampton to the Caribbean

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Caribbean

Cruises from Miami to the Caribbean

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from New Orleans to the Caribbean

Cruises from New Orleans to the Caribbean

718 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Caribbean

Cruises from Manhattan to the Caribbean

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean

Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean

2,450 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to the Caribbean

Cruises from San Juan to the Caribbean

4,267 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten to the Caribbean

Cruises from St. Maarten to the Caribbean

5,153 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to the Caribbean

Cruises from Tampa to the Caribbean

657 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Caribbean

Cruises from New York to the Caribbean

Cruises from London to the Caribbean

Cruises from London to the Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Caribbean

Cruises from Guadeloupe to the Caribbean

Cruises from Guadeloupe to the Caribbean

107 Reviews
Cruises from Texas to the Caribbean

Cruises from Texas to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.