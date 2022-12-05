  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2022
Asia
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
0}

14 Night
Magnificent MekongDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Drinks Ahoy!

Premium Drinks Package included in your fare!

  • P&O Cruises Drinks Ahoy Sale is here!
  • Premium Drinks Package included on cruises 7 nights or more^
  • Book now with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O AU

Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Encore

32 Night
Holiday Pearls Of Arabia & AsiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wonder of the Seas

5 Night
Okinawa & Ishigaki CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

12 Night
Treasures Of The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

15 Night
Journey Along The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

11 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Indonesian DiscoveryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
0}

14 Night
Magnificent MekongDetails

Leaving:Hanoi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

10 Night
Vietnam & Philippines CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

28 Night
Indonesian & Far East Discovery CollectorDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

30 Night
Southeast Asian HolidayDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

16 Night
Holiday Thailand & VietnamDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Hong Kong To Singapore: Hanoi Da Nang & Nha TrangDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wonder of the Seas

4 Night
Chan May CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wonder of the Seas

5 Night
Okinawa Overnight CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

July 2021 Cruises to Asia

July 2021 Cruises to Asia

August 2021 Cruises to Asia

August 2021 Cruises to Asia

September 2021 Cruises to Asia

September 2021 Cruises to Asia

October 2021 Cruises to Asia

October 2021 Cruises to Asia

November 2021 Cruises to Asia

November 2021 Cruises to Asia

December 2021 Cruises to Asia

December 2021 Cruises to Asia

January 2022 Cruises to Asia

January 2022 Cruises to Asia

February 2022 Cruises to Asia

February 2022 Cruises to Asia

March 2022 Cruises to Asia

March 2022 Cruises to Asia

April 2022 Cruises to Asia

April 2022 Cruises to Asia

May 2022 Cruises to Asia

May 2022 Cruises to Asia

June 2022 Cruises to Asia

June 2022 Cruises to Asia

July 2022 Cruises to Asia

July 2022 Cruises to Asia

August 2022 Cruises to Asia

August 2022 Cruises to Asia

September 2022 Cruises to Asia

September 2022 Cruises to Asia

October 2022 Cruises to Asia

October 2022 Cruises to Asia

November 2022 Cruises to Asia

November 2022 Cruises to Asia

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

January 2023 Cruises to Asia

January 2023 Cruises to Asia

February 2023 Cruises to Asia

February 2023 Cruises to Asia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.