  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Colon

Cruises out of Colon

We found you 50 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

12 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

14 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

10 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

236 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Cruise from ColonDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Colon Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Colon?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Windstar Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Colon?

Most commonly, cruises from Colon go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Caribbean - Southern, Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal & Central America.

How many days are cruises from Colon?

Colon cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Colon cost?

Starting at just A$1,524, choose the perfect cruise from Colon that fits your traveling desires.

Colon Cruise Reviews

Silver Origin Galapagos Cruise

Arrival Quito: We arrived late at night and there is a Silversea hospitality desk at the JW Marriott. We were told to report the next morning between 8 and 10am for a covid test provided by Silversea in the... Read More
User Avatar
AngieS

Blissful Week

Our driver was a local and he said he does not walk around parts of Colon, even in the daytime. The cruise terminal in Colon is very small.... Read More
User Avatar
grundle

Daylight Passage of the Panama Canal

The square mile around the Colon port looked like a dystopian, post-apocalyptic movie set.... Read More
User Avatar
CruiseOrLand

Some disappointing features

We were excited about this cruise, having been on a cruise on the Royal Clipper several years ago and expecting it to be a similar experience. We were disappointed that it wasn't. Prior to the cruise the admin... Read More
User Avatar
Mocamps

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane

Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,530 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.