Cruises out of Florida

Cancellation Information

Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

6 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

111 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

66 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

16 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Florida Cruise Reviews

Living the Dream on the Koningsdam

Florida. I was excited! It was the first holiday without my parents present, and I was going far, far away. When I boarded the ship, I was flabbergasted. It was HUGE. And beautiful.... Read More
User Avatar
WheelieNick

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

I live in Florida and it is an easy drive to the ports in Florida. Guess I will Just have to fly! Im thoroughly impressed with Royal Caribbean and have already booked another cruise with them.... Read More
User Avatar
Prometheus1

Simply Amazing. By far, my favorite line and ship class.

Since we live in Florida, we stayed on the ship when we hit Key West.... Read More
User Avatar
straightskinny13

Relaxing getaway/Pleasant Ship with some drawbacks

We drove to cruise terminal and parked as had driven to Florida from NY with stops along the way in Washington, DC and Charleston and norther Florida and Southern Florida.... Read More
User Avatar
bookmama22

