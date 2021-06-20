  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Liberte
Emerald Liberte (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Liberte

12 Night
Paris To Nice With Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre

14 Night
Grand France Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Herja

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Hild

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Fjorgyn

14 Night
France's FinestDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Gem

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Insignia

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Alsvin

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Radgrid

14 Night
France's FinestDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Joie de Vivre

14 Night
Grand France Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Idi

11 Night
Cities Of LightDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Alsvin

11 Night
Cities Of LightDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Idi

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

