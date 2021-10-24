  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises

81 Reviews
3 Awards
SeaDream Yacht Club

About SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises

SeaDream promotes its style of cruising as "yacht-like" with a "resort-casual" dress code (read: no formalwear required) and upscale cuisine and amenities. "We are not a cruise line" is the mantra repeated by top executives.

  • More about SeaDream Yacht Club

  • Who goes on SeaDream Yacht Club cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a SeaDream Yacht Club cruise?

Find SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
SeaDream I
SeaDream I (Photo: SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises)
SeaDream I

9 Night
Barcelona To Civitavecchia Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I
SeaDream I (Photo: SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises)
SeaDream I

7 Night
Dubrovnik To Civitavecchia Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I
SeaDream I (Photo: SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises)
SeaDream I

10 Night
Bordeaux To LisbonDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I
SeaDream I (Photo: SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises)
SeaDream I

11 Night
Seville To BordeauxDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

11 Night
Athens To VeniceDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

10 Night
Venice To Athens Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
Athens To Athens (piraeus)Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

SeaDream II

11 Night
Athens To Civitavecchia (rome)Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

8 Night
Castries St. Lucia To MarigotDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:St. Lucia
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

7 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
Civitavecchia To BarcelonaDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
SeaDream II

7 Night
Dubrovnik To VeniceDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
San Juan To San JuanDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas To CastriesDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:St. Thomas
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

7 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

8 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

8 Night
Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas To CharlotteDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:St. Thomas
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
San Juan To San JuanDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
San Juan To Charlotte Amalie, St. ThomasDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

10 Night
Venice To Athens Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

6 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

9 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

7 Night
Valletta To Civitavecchia Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

7 Night
Bridgetown To Castries St. LuciaDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

12 Night
Bridgetown To MalagaDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

SeaDream Yacht Club Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on SeaDream Yacht Club cruise ships?

SeaDream passengers tend to be affluent, unpretentious and active, primarily coming from North America and Europe, with most falling in the 40 to 60 age range. Though families with children older than 1 are welcome onboard, there is no family programming and the overall SeaDream experience is decidedly adult.

Do I have to dress up on a SeaDream Yacht Club cruise?

Not exactly. SeaDream maintains a "yacht casual" dress code, and by day everyone wears swimsuits with cover-ups and comfortable yachtwear. In the evening, you'll find men wearing collared shirts and sometimes jackets, but no ties, and women are mostly in elegant casual dresses or slacks.

Is everything free on SeaDream Yacht Club cruises?

Not quite. Conventional shore excursions cost extra, but crew members take cruisers out hiking, biking, snorkeling or kayaking without charge, and with complimentary mountain bikes onboard, you can set up your own excursion. Use of all the water "toys" in the marina is also complimentary. Also included in the cruise fare are all dining venues and most beverages, gratuities, fitness classes and use of the golf simulator.

You'll pay extra for premium alcoholic drinks, spa treatments and shore excursions.

What are SeaDream Yacht Club’s most popular activities?

Sailing on SeaDream is very much like being invited on a friend's large yacht -- you'll find lots of great food but you create the experience you want, aided by personal service from the staff (nearly one crew member for each passenger). Many passengers enjoy napping or sunning on deck in the thick-cushioned Balinese Dream Beds. (They can even be reserved at night for sleeping under the stars.)

The marina is also quite popular, with its selection of sailboats, WaveRunners, snorkeling gear, banana boats, tubes, wakeboards and water skis, stand-up paddle-boards and Jet Skis. Active passengers also gravitate to the golf simulator (with 30 major courses), and yoga and tai chi classes.

Passengers all turn out at the weekly beachside Champagne & Caviar Splash Party, and concerts and movies are screened on deck at night.

Why go with SeaDream Yacht Club?

  • True yacht-like cruising: sophisticated yet unpretentious
  • Outstanding service and cuisine
  • Super cozy cabins

Best for: Travelers who prefer free time over a highly structured schedule

Not for: Anyone who likes to be on the go all the time and wants lots of choices of activities

SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Only 100 passengers, First Class Casual Luxury, Extremely Personalized, and FUN!

BACKGROUND: I am 57 and my husband is 63. We enjoy good health and like to be active. We were invited to spend this cruise with another couple. We have cruised on big ships: Disney, Royal Caribbean,... Read More
User Avatar
ATAJanie

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Seadreaming - Epicurean Delights & Casual Perfection

The anticipation of the unknown is my key motivator in traveling to places around the world. I have been fortunate enough to experience some 147 cities in 49 countries, went millions of miles, but amazingly have... Read More
User Avatar
cpbw

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Disappointing Luxury Cruise.

My wife and I have been on more than 30 cruises including Seabourn, Crystal, Cunard, and Celebrity We looked at the Berlitz Guide to Cruising to get advice on the best small cruise ships. Douglas Ward, the author... Read More
User Avatar
Paul Jenks

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

THE BEST CRUISE LINE EVER!!!! I will never go back to a big ship!

I have been on a LOT of cruises. I have been on Royal Caribbean, Princess and Norwegian. I have taken 7 cruises on Norwegian, the last 3 in the Haven Suites. After my last cruise on them I felt VERY nickle and... Read More
User Avatar
Sarasavoy

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

