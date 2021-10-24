Sailing on SeaDream is very much like being invited on a friend's large yacht -- you'll find lots of great food but you create the experience you want, aided by personal service from the staff (nearly one crew member for each passenger). Many passengers enjoy napping or sunning on deck in the thick-cushioned Balinese Dream Beds. (They can even be reserved at night for sleeping under the stars.)

The marina is also quite popular, with its selection of sailboats, WaveRunners, snorkeling gear, banana boats, tubes, wakeboards and water skis, stand-up paddle-boards and Jet Skis. Active passengers also gravitate to the golf simulator (with 30 major courses), and yoga and tai chi classes.

Passengers all turn out at the weekly beachside Champagne & Caviar Splash Party, and concerts and movies are screened on deck at night.