  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Sea Cloud Cruises

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises

About Sea Cloud Cruises

Sea Cloud Cruises operates luxurious and refined cruises on its two traditionally rigged sailing ships, Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II. Catering to well-heeled, sophisticated American and German passengers, Sea Cloud travels to smaller, less touristy ports in Europe and the Caribbean.

  • More about Sea Cloud Cruises

  • Who goes on Sea Cloud cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Sea Cloud cruise?

Find Sea Cloud Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sea Cloud Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

12 Night
Sailing The Ancient Shores Of Sicily And MaltaDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

9 Night
Sailing The Greek Isles Aboard The Sea CloudDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Canary Islands CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Casablanca
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Sea Cloud Spirit

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

7 Night
Canary Islands CruiseDetails

Leaving:Casablanca
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Valencia
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sea Cloud

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

10 Night
Cuba CruiseDetails

Leaving:Cienfuegos
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud

6 Night
Canary Islands CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Casablanca
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

8 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud Spirit

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud II

14 Night
Cuba CruiseDetails

Leaving:Santo Domingo
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sea Cloud Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Sea Cloud cruise ships?

The majority of Sea Cloud's passengers are affluent, well-educated and German, but you'll find a small mix of Americans, Canadians and Australians, too. The median age is 40, and while couples and groups of friends dominate, you will find families onboard during school holidays and parents with their adult children all year long.

Do I have to dress up on a Sea Cloud cruise?

Sea Cloud cruisers generally stick to a sophisticated summer look by day. Evenings are smart-casual (shorts are not permitted in the dining room for dinner), and there are one or two Captain's Dinners on each cruise, depending on length, where men don suits and women opt for smart dress. Overall, so much of a Sea Cloud cruise is focused on the outdoors that the dress code tends to be relaxed, in general.

Is everything free on Sea Cloud cruises?

No. Sea Cloud passengers receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne, as well as all soft drinks, juices, water and basic coffee and tea throughout the cruise. Wines and beers at lunch and dinner are included, as is a fresh fruit basket replenished daily. Gratuities and the use of water sports facilities are also included in the cruise fare, and emails can be sent free from an onboard laptop.

Additional expenses include shore excursions and spa and beauty treatments, as well as laundry services, except for cruisers staying in the top category accommodations.

What are Sea Cloud’s most popular activities?

A Sea Cloud sailing is a comfortable, sophisticated (but not stuffy) experience, with a focus on an outdoor atmosphere and friendly camaraderie among the passengers. Shore excursions, including water sports and snorkeling, and casual relaxation are the top activities onboard, though cruisers do attend the occasional lecture or evening entertainment offering. Daytime sailing is also popular, and cruisers are drawn on deck to see the sails raised and lowered and enjoy the dramatic approach to port.

Why go with Sea Cloud?

  • Operates hand-steered, tall-ship yachts.
  • Offers distinctive itineraries.
  • Warm-weather cruising with an emphasis on water-based fun.

Best for: Sophisticated travelers who love romantic tall ships and appreciate exceptional luxury and unusual ports of call

Not for: Those who prefer multilayered entertainment and many dining venues; passengers using wheelchairs

Sea Cloud Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Transatlantic Crossing

Me and my wife are sailors since appr. 1976. We own a sailboat in the Mediterranean sea . Because my wife don`t share my dream crossing the Atlantic on own keel and I refuse to go on board of one of those terrible... Read More
User Avatar
JerryUK

2-5 Cruises

Lovely Sea Cloud but Not 5 Star

I love sailing and wanted to visit Hermitage and experience educational lecturers on board Food was good on 2-3 occasions better food on Oceania line although not a sailing ship Cabin was cozy but it greeted... Read More
User Avatar
sunset sybil 16

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Doesn't get better than this!

A first rate experience all around on Sea Cloud II. Everything ran so smoothly. Super comfortable cabins and amenities. Gracious and skilled crew. There is nothing as exhilarating as seeing the crew set the... Read More
User Avatar
sbfrost

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Two Fantastic Ships - Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II

An elegant grandmother, Sea Cloud is a four masted beauty from 1931. She has all the richness and character of a family possession designed by Marjorie Merriweather Post, and to this day it feels like her family... Read More
User Avatar
Museum Travel

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Sea Cloud

Sea Cloud

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud II

Sea Cloud II

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.