Do I have to dress up on a Sea Cloud cruise?

Sea Cloud Cruises operates luxurious and refined cruises on its two traditionally rigged sailing ships, Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II. Catering to well-heeled, sophisticated American and German passengers, Sea Cloud travels to smaller, less touristy ports in Europe and the Caribbean.

Not for: Those who prefer multilayered entertainment and many dining venues; passengers using wheelchairs

Best for: Sophisticated travelers who love romantic tall ships and appreciate exceptional luxury and unusual ports of call

A Sea Cloud sailing is a comfortable, sophisticated (but not stuffy) experience, with a focus on an outdoor atmosphere and friendly camaraderie among the passengers. Shore excursions, including water sports and snorkeling, and casual relaxation are the top activities onboard, though cruisers do attend the occasional lecture or evening entertainment offering. Daytime sailing is also popular, and cruisers are drawn on deck to see the sails raised and lowered and enjoy the dramatic approach to port.

Additional expenses include shore excursions and spa and beauty treatments, as well as laundry services, except for cruisers staying in the top category accommodations.

No. Sea Cloud passengers receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne, as well as all soft drinks, juices, water and basic coffee and tea throughout the cruise. Wines and beers at lunch and dinner are included, as is a fresh fruit basket replenished daily. Gratuities and the use of water sports facilities are also included in the cruise fare, and emails can be sent free from an onboard laptop.

Sea Cloud cruisers generally stick to a sophisticated summer look by day. Evenings are smart-casual (shorts are not permitted in the dining room for dinner), and there are one or two Captain's Dinners on each cruise, depending on length, where men don suits and women opt for smart dress. Overall, so much of a Sea Cloud cruise is focused on the outdoors that the dress code tends to be relaxed, in general.

The majority of Sea Cloud's passengers are affluent, well-educated and German, but you'll find a small mix of Americans, Canadians and Australians, too. The median age is 40, and while couples and groups of friends dominate, you will find families onboard during school holidays and parents with their adult children all year long.

An elegant grandmother, Sea Cloud is a four masted beauty from 1931. She has all the richness and character of a family possession designed by Marjorie Merriweather Post, and to this day it feels like her family...

A first rate experience all around on Sea Cloud II. Everything ran so smoothly. Super comfortable cabins and amenities. Gracious and skilled crew. There is nothing as exhilarating as seeing the crew set the...

I love sailing and wanted to visit Hermitage and experience educational lecturers on board Food was good on 2-3 occasions better food on Oceania line although not a sailing ship Cabin was cozy but it greeted...

Me and my wife are sailors since appr. 1976. We own a sailboat in the Mediterranean sea . Because my wife don`t share my dream crossing the Atlantic on own keel and I refuse to go on board of one of those terrible...

