Royal Caribbean December 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

15 Night
New Zealand Holiday Cruise

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

2 Night
Sampler Cruise

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas

9 Night
Great Barrier Reef Holiday

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

12 Night
New Zealand Cruise

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

8 Night
Great Barrier Reef Holiday

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific Holiday Cruise

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

3 Night
Weekday Getaway Cruise

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Serenade of the Seas

6 Night
East Coast Escape Cruise

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific Holiday Cruise

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

4 Night
Tasmania Short Break Cruise

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific Cruise

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific Cruise

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Bahamas Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
5 Nt Port Klang, Penang & Phuket Cruise

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada Cruise

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nha Trang & Chan May Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shenzhen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday Cruise

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchantment of the Seas

12 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Se Coast & Perfect Day Holiday

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Bahamas Holiday Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

