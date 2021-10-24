Who goes on Paul Gauguin Cruises cruise ships?
Paul Gauguin's passengers are mostly in the 45 to 65 age range, well-traveled and active professionals, though you'll find a fair number of younger honeymooners as well. The ship attracts mostly couples, except in summer and during school vacations, when the ship sees families and multigenerational groups: adult siblings with children, parents with adult children, three generations, etc.
Do I have to dress up on a Paul Gauguin Cruises cruise?
Not during the day, and even at night, men are never required to wear a tie onboard Paul Gauguin. By day, cruisers stick to casual wear, although bathrobes and bathing suits are prohibited in the restaurants and lounges, and shirts and shoes are required in all public areas.
After 6 p.m. the rule is country club casual or elegant resort wear, with no shorts, T-shirts, casual jeans (frayed or with holes), baseball caps, flip-flops or Crocs permitted in the restaurants or lounges. Men do often wear jackets to the Captain's Welcome Reception, but it's not required.
Is everything free on Paul Gauguin Cruises cruises?
No, but it's quite an inclusive package with even round trip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco included (unless you opt for a cruise-only fare). Also included are round trip airport transfers, gratuities, all meals in any of the three dining venues, room service and most beverages, including select wines and spirits, beers, soft drinks, bottled water and hot beverages. In-room refrigerators are replenished daily with soft drinks, beer and bottled water.
All shipboard entertainment and presentations by onboard experts are complimentary, as are water sports, including kayaking and paddle-boarding from the ship's marina or beaches at which the ship anchors. The Moana Explorer Program for families is free, along with use of the line's secluded beach in Bora Bora, with bar service, volleyball and snorkeling, in addition to a day on Motu Mahana.
What will cost you extra is shore excursions, Wi-Fi, treatments in the Deep Nature Spa, scuba classes, premium wines and champagnes, laundry and any purchases in the onboard shop.
What are Paul Gauguin Cruises’s most popular activities?
Experiencing the South Pacific is really the name of the game here, and besides the shore excursions, cruisers explore with the complimentary waters ports -- kayaks, snorkeling gear, windsurfing and more -- from the ship's marina or on the idyllic beaches. Many take advantage of the PADI Scuba Diving programs. A highlight of every French Polynesia sailing (and the embodiment of everyone's South Pacific fantasy) is a full day at the private island retreat Motu Mahana, off the coast of Taha'a.
Why go with Paul Gauguin Cruises?
- Unusual and exciting shore excursions.
- All-inclusive fares cover drinks, tips and watersports.
- Romantic atmosphere is perfect for honeymooners.
Best for: Romantics, honeymooners, families and anyone who is enchanted with Tahiti
Not for: Passengers who are wheelchair users: there is only one accessible stateroom onboard