No, but it's quite an inclusive package with even round trip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco included (unless you opt for a cruise-only fare). Also included are round trip airport transfers, gratuities, all meals in any of the three dining venues, room service and most beverages, including select wines and spirits, beers, soft drinks, bottled water and hot beverages. In-room refrigerators are replenished daily with soft drinks, beer and bottled water.

All shipboard entertainment and presentations by onboard experts are complimentary, as are water sports, including kayaking and paddle-boarding from the ship's marina or beaches at which the ship anchors. The Moana Explorer Program for families is free, along with use of the line's secluded beach in Bora Bora, with bar service, volleyball and snorkeling, in addition to a day on Motu Mahana.

What will cost you extra is shore excursions, Wi-Fi, treatments in the Deep Nature Spa, scuba classes, premium wines and champagnes, laundry and any purchases in the onboard shop.