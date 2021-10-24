  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cunard October 2021 Cruises

October 2021
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

30 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

19 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

