We are big fans of Celebrity and Azamara. This particular cruise was in late July from Seattle to Alaska, and it was our fourth time sailing on Millennium.
Let's be frank. The travel industry and trade media were focused on this FIRST major cruise ship visit to Alaska for 2021 during COVID. The crew of Millennium passed with flying colors. Frankly, this was one of our favorite cruises ever ...
I have taken 1 Carnival cruise ages ago. 1 Royal Caribbean 15 years ago and about 14 Norwegian cruise line cruises. On the Celebrity-Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth. I loved the size of ship. Never overcrowded. Perfect size. Cabin- in comparison to even the Norwegian new ships but had amazing storage. Didn’t need my over the door plastic shoe rack due to the great storage in bathroom. ...
It is always so interesting to me how different people have such different experiences when traveling. I heard a lot of happy people and I heard a lot of whining on the ship, but I can only share my experience and we had a fantastic time sailing on Solstice.
When traveling my top priority is always the destinations, the scenery! Alaska did not disappoint - it was breathtaking! Cruising is a ...
We flew into Seattle the day before departure. Seattle was beautiful. Took the shuttle to the cruise port. Boarding went well. Excellent stateroom location - 8269. Did dinner and show the first night. On the second day, my DW developed gout in her toe. She hopped around till she couldn't take it anymore. Our steward got us a wheelchair and pushed her to the medical center and came and got her ...
I booked this particular ship due to the itinerary as it related to the time in port in the three Alaska ports. The hours in port were longer and or better to my liking than the other cruise lines I explored when planning this trip. Out of the 5 cruises I have been on (3 Carnival, 1 Royal Caribbean, and this one on Celebrity.) This was the overall worst of the 5 cruises. The only highlights was ...
After reading reviews of all the lines serving Alaska, I chose Celebrity because I thought it would offer great service and dining, along with enough activities to keep my 10 year old grandson engaged. I also did not want a megaship offering too many on-board activities as I wanted him to be interested in the excursions of the port cities and not want to stay on board. I also wanted to fly in/out ...
I selected this cruise for my annual summer vacation with my two grandchildren (both 6 years old). My grandson has Autism and I was searching for a vacation that would be appropriate for us all. I read that Celebrity Cruise had a Autism friendly program. I was excited to find out the details, so I contacted Celebrity direct and got the details. I was impressed that they were including a much ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary. We thought we would enjoy it because we had taken an Alaskan cruise 17 years ago on Princess - it was a wonderful experience. The ports/locations were almost the same as our previous cruise so we were confident that we would enjoy that part of the cruise. So our only "unknowns" had to do with sailing with Celebrity to Alaska. This ...
Always wanted to see Alaska and decided on Celebrity Solstice. This was our first time cruising with Celebrity and we were not disappointed. All Staff was wonderful and accommodating and very friendly. Dining was always a pleasure whether in the main dining, buffet and especially in the specialty restaurants. Murano was my particular favorite although the others were also outstanding. Cafe ...
Great itinerary, visiting great Alaska areas. Weather in July was beautiful. We were in the pool on the first sea day! Sunny and warm.
We opted for a suite, as you get expedited embarkation, disembarkation, a butler, access to Luminae, and Michael’s Club.
The ship is showing signs of age, but is due for refurbishment in 2020. Common areas are clean though.
Staff are (for the most ...