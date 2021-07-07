Groove Cruise Miami 2021

Groove Cruise Miami is an EDM festival at sea, complete with a massive lineup of musicians, DJs and performers to keep the party going all day and all night. If you want to dance to your heart's content alongside other electronic music lovers, Groove Cruise Miami is the vacation for you.

General Info

The 2021 Groover Cruise Miami will sail roundtrip from Miami aboard Celebrity Infinity from January 7 through 11, 2021, with a single port stop at the brand-new Taino Bay in Puerto Plata.

Rates start at $1,359 per person for an outside cabin based on double occupancy and go up to \$2,099 per person for an Aqua-class cabin, based on double occupancy. Availability is limited.

Lineup and Highlights

This four-night sailing will be jam-packed with musical events and performances by a variety of electronic music artists. Past sailings have included the likes of Roger Sanchez, Nora En Pure, Above & Beyond, Kaskade, Markus Schulz and Dada Life among dozens more.

Passengers can expect theme nights, Q&As, meet-and-greets, cocktail parties and many other activities with top artists. Past activities have even included things like cooking classes, bar crawls and fitness classes.

Onboard Vibe

The tag line for the Groove Cruise is "follow your inner compass," and passengers are expected to do just that onboard. Find your favorites, participate in whatever you're into and do you.

Who Would Like It

Any fan of EDM and the party/club atmosphere looking to make connections with similar people is likely to have a blast.

How to Book

The Groove Cruise is organized by Whet Travel and can be booked on the