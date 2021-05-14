Celebrity Constellation's $50 Million Refurbishment

How do shipyard workers complete seemingly impossible tasks, such as painting the ship's bottom or making adjustments to propellers? Every two or three years, a ship goes "off the grid," so to speak, making a pilgrimage to a shipyard for maintenance. In industry parlance this process is called "dry-docking" -- which, as the term suggests, means that a ship is actually taken out of the water and hoisted onto blocks in a big, waterless basin.