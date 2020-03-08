  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Western Caribbean Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.9
29764 reviews

1-10 of 29,764 Western Caribbean Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
chelseasmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rlkleynen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

Subpar

Review for Carnival Legend to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
travelingbrowns
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I knew this was going to be an older ship, so I didn't expect a whole lot. I loved that it was not packed with guests because it only holds about 2300 guests. The decor was definitely dated and the food left a lot to be desired. The excursions however were fantastic. We booked an excursion for every port except Grand Cayman. The refrigerator in the state room did not cool the drinks enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

New Cruise at the Top of My List

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Liljo22
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I had been watching cruise pricing for a Spring Break cruise out of Galveston or NOLA for sometime. When NCL added the 3rd and 4th free perk the price dropped a ton and I pulled the trigger on the Getaway cruise for my family of four. We had done this itinerary before out of NOLA on the Dawn and loved it. We convinced another family to join us so it was a group of 8 on this trip. We all ended ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Fantastic cruise during the Covid crisis

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
lolajeff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the date and embarkation port. There was a long wait to board due to inspection of each passport. After that it was smooth and excellent sailing. On the second day the captain announced new policies due to the virus. All restaurant tables were cleared of everything, disposable paper menus were used, and everything was handed to diners by gloved servers. Crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

First and Last Carnival Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
phillip0604
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Garry’s comments

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
GarryB
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it. The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise. It took 3 request ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

