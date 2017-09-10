Chose this cruise because it had an inviting itinerary, with enough new ports to allow for self touring. Started in Reykjavik Iceland. The moment we checked in there was an intensity about COVID. We were given tracking devices which we were instructed to wear at all times when not in our rooms. They went out of their way to avoid calling them tracking devices. Once on board we were informed that ...
We wanted to explore Rome, Barcelona, and points in between; this cruise afforded us the opportunity to travel safely and with few worries. The Viking Star was the cleanest ship imaginable, and our cabin was immaculate. Staff members Made and Maha kept it that way the entire cruise, and accommodated our few special requests. We enjoyed all restaurants and cuisine we tried -- World Cafe, ...
We chose this cruise because it allowed us to visit parts of Europe where we had not travelled before, namely Spain and Portugal. We experienced a high speed train ride from Madrid to Barcelona where we saw Gaudi's architecture including La Sagada Familia. It was crowded but amazing, In Cartegena.our shore excursion included visits to the Roman theatre and historical museums. Later shore ...
Western Mediterranean Cruise, 12 nights. Traveling solo.
Rome to Lisbon
Shore excursions were very good. Guides knew their subject matter.
Viking Sun staff needs to recognize and treat solo passengers the same as other passengers. Except for one experience, dining staff were negligent and offhand to me as a solo passenger. At one dinner I was literally taken to the last table in the ...
Friends were going. Like traveling by ship with all of the amenities. Disappointed that we were not able to see more of Barcelona. The docks were too far from the center of town. The ship was awesome. Viking really catered to the older adult. Food was fantastic. I am to 2 other cruises on the same size ship. We were docked at the downtown area and were able walk on and off the ship. I would have ...
We selected this cruise for Vikings reputation and our desire to explore the Western Mediterranean. From the moment we stepped on board we were treated with great curtesy and everyone was so helpful. Our cabin was well appointed and so comfortable with wonderful views.
The entertainment was so enthusiastic and fun to watch. We looked forward to every opportunity to attend a performance. We ...
We loved the ambience of the ship - light Danish wood, great excursions, excellent service, great food ( esp. in the main dining area - awesome buffet)! Specialty dining rooms were ok but service not quite as top notch. We also liked the spa - good pools, hot, cold, and rippling, rooms were spacious as was bathroom. Loved heated floors. Washer/dryer facilities good too. The “included beers and ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and reputation of the cruise line. Once we landed in Rome everything was flawless. However, dealing with Viking in the U.S. was very frustrating. We had originally booked a cruise to Cuba and cancelled it after they made several port changes. We wanted to use the "cancel for any reason" Viking insurance to cover some of the cost of this trip. It took 4 ...
We have travel on many Viking Cruises both river and ocean. This was an itinerary that my wife and I thought was very interesting and it was that. Viking cruises gave always been exceptional in every way possible, room comfort, food , excursions and cultural entertainment. We have found that Viking has the comfort of their guests foremost in their operation and this was displayed by the change ...
We have traveled on Viking Ocean cruises and Viking River cruises and they never cease to amaze us of how they can be so consistently well run. The cabins are always well maintained, spacious and comfortable. The onboard staff are terrific, they meet you once and they remember your name for the whole cruise and we even met some that remembered us from a previous cruise that remember our name. ...