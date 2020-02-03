After 16 months of shielding with very elderly family, this was a mental health break for me alone. Yes there were limitations and requirements, the PCR test in the morning was a challenge but if thats what it takes to have this time on a lovely ship, with a great cabin and so very very well looked after - happy to do so. Crew were amazing, couldnt do enough for you, nothing too much trouble. ...
Following an advertisement in the daily press we made a late booking just 3 days before departure. We sailed as Viking Virgins - around 100 of us in this category we were told, together with just over 200 previous Viking Explorers on board so the ship was barely a third full. Wonderful experience from start to finish. The care over our safety at a time when the delta Covid variant was in ...
With little choice available to UK residents we decided to try the brand new Viking Venus.
We were delighted with the week long cruise and everyone on Viking Venus really excelled.
It all seemed very spacious. There were only approximately 230 passengers as it was their inaugural cruise but with such an excellent choice of lounges and public areas etc it probably never feels ...
Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about everything. The organisation/logistics efficiently well managed. Catering on board....great choice of restaurants/food and beverages and wonderful crew service at all times. The cabin ...
We have done several Viking cruIses before so we were expecting more,
The shore excursions were less than expected - even the extra cost ones were less than expected. The buses were full and uncomfortable. One couldn't even make it up the hill out of town and all the guide was worried about was if she was going to be back in time. The walk to the buses was long and over wet and slippery ...
Excellent service and food. Although the ship was sold out, we never felt crowded. There was always a place to sit and relax or read. During the evening there was always a live entertainment in the Living Room. With the main, buffet, and specialty restaurants, we never had to wait more than a few minutes. We had meals in each restaurant and never felt rushed to leave.
We especially like ...
Viking Star sailed to Norway above the Arctic Circle and gave us the opportunity to realize a dream and experience the northern lights. And we did see them--TWICE! We most enjoyed the optional excursion to visit the Sami people in their wilderness camp and go on a romantic reindeer sleigh ride underneath a full moon. We loved the Viking Star and the comfort of the Explorer's Lounge, the ...
This Viking Ocean Cruise was wonderful.
Every staff member was kind, helpful and caring. Our stateroom was excellent, great bedding, shower was large with glass doors, bathroom had heated floors, a great built in night light, plenty of outlets for plug ins and USB ports.
The food was excellent! We loved the Norwegian favorites served at lunch!
We enjoyed the included excursions. When we ...
The adventure of a cold vacation in beautiful Norway, with the chance of seeing the Northern Lights was a draw. Great time on a beautiful ship, full of cozy places to read, visit and explore.The Spa was fun and so nice to be able to use it as often as we wanted. Massage staff very good and helpful.
Embarkation and disembarkation were the smoothest and least amount of hassle of any cruise ...
This was our first booking with Viking Ocean Cruises, and really this was due to the fact that they were the only cruise company in Norway during February.
Having sailed with many 5/6 star operators including Regent, Oceania, Cunard (QG;s) we didn't have any raised expectations of what Viking would be like so as not to be disappointed - which we have been on our last Oceania cruises
In a nut ...