Review for Grand Princess to U.S.A.

Overall we enjoyed our cruise on the Grand Princess. It was not a perfect trip, but in our opinion the positives definitely outweighed all negatives. Embarkation was ok. We arrived later and missed the largest crowd. The condition of the ship, as noted by many other reviews is somewhat worn and there are areas in need of upgrade, but she is still a nice ship. Our stateroom did not have ...