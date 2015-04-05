  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Vancouver to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
116 reviews

116 reviews

Trailing Lewis and Clark

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
bob brown
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

(First, actual embarkation was in Clarkston, WA, but that port wasn't listed) I wanted to take my first 'post-pandemic' cruise close to home, and always wanted to try a riverboat cruise. My wife had already been on most of their other itineraries, and always wanted a Snake/Columbia River cruise. She had 'Ruby' status on AQSC, so we chose this one, and in our preferred westbound, downriver ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Great cruise with one exception

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Jens56
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Loved this cruise which sailed from Vancouver ,Washington to Clarkston Washington over 9 days .Not being American we didn’t really know anything about Lewis and Clark ,and mainly picked this cruise for the beautiful scenery, but learning about the Lewis and Clark expeditions was a bonus ,the Riverlorian was very informative and we enjoyed his commentary .The food ,the staff and the service were ...
Read More

Response from AlexL, Consumer Marketing Mgr. - AQSC

Hi Jens56, Thank you for taking the time to submit this review about your recent American Empress voyage. We are thrilled to hear you enjoyed your trip (despite the unfortunate noise issue)...

Sail Date: May 2018

Beautiful Area

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
NancyB1942
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had sailed on American Queen along the Mississippi before and knew and liked the way the Hop-off Hop-On excursions operated. Our cabin onboard the Empress was larger and than what we had before, and we really enjoyed our private balcony. The food has been outstanding--especially the seafood options, and having complimentary local wine with dinner is a nice touch. Having the Riverlorian ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Great river cruise on scenic Columbia River

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
bemije
2-5 Cruises

We had a great trip. Loved the accommodations, the size of the boat, dining options and quality of the food, high quality entertainment, educational experiences, hop on/hop off option and beautiful scenery. The population skewed to the older side, so we were considered younger, active seniors (ages 67 and 69). This was not a problem since the Hop on/hop off feature allowed us to do extra ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cruising the Columbia and Snake Rivers

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
1901Phil
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the itinerary. Interesting places and wonderful and varied scenery. We were not disappointed. Starting in an area with 100 inches of rain a year and ending where there are just 8 Interesting calls in mostly small towns but each had several good points of interest. A good jump on jump off coach service included in the cruise fare and the optional excursions were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Don't Miss This Boat

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
SFW
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We took this Pacific Northwest river cruise for our 30th wedding anniversary. I really wanted a more intimate experience than a large ship/liner and this 220+ passenger boat was a perfect fit. From arrival to the hotel, to transportation to the airport, to the daily newsletter delivered to our room, the cruise line had every detail covered. We are in our 50's and although we were definitely ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Following the Lewis and Clark Expedition along the Columbia and Snake Rivers

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Rebel2386
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have taken quite a few cruises on mid to larger ships. We were tired of the big cruise ship/company experience, as every ship seemed to offer the same food/activities, etc, and decided to take a river cruise in the USA. After doing quite a bit of research and chatting with folks on Cruise Critic we opted to take the American Queen's Lewis and Clark Expedition river cruise on ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

First time on Princess, first time doing a Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Star Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Muffymom56
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on Princess and first time doing a Pacific Coastal Cruise. We have cruised with Celebrity three times and six times with Holland America. The Star Princess is an older ship, a little tired, but overall very nice. The atrium was lovely. Embarkation was not great. They had an outbreak of Noro Virus on the previous cruise, so were doing a thorough sanitizing of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Interior

Good cruise, great itinerary

Review for Grand Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jamiski
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Overall we enjoyed our cruise on the Grand Princess. It was not a perfect trip, but in our opinion the positives definitely outweighed all negatives. Embarkation was ok. We arrived later and missed the largest crowd. The condition of the ship, as noted by many other reviews is somewhat worn and there are areas in need of upgrade, but she is still a nice ship. Our stateroom did not have ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

Excellent

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
miketristangadt
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just finished a cruise from Vancouver Wa. to Clarkson Wa. And we were impressed with the quality of the product. Everyone was super friendly, no matter the position or rank onboard.. The food was excellent, the entertainment was fun,on shore excursions were well chosen.This was my second cruise with this cruise ship company,and the consistency was apparent between boats. They hire local ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

