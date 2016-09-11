  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Tui Europe Cruise Reviews

Sister ship Mein Schiff 4 - Photo taken from the deck of Mein Schiff 2
Showing north
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
16 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 16 Tui Europe Cruise Reviews

Very good Corona concept - poor AI concept.

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

User Avatar
ochealaaf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Perhaps one thing in advance. This is not the first time we have travelled with TUI, and so far we have spent about 150 days on board various ships and shipping companies - but we do not belong to the TUI fan club that lives on Artisan Bread and cannot live without the departure anthem and makes this known in the evenings at the bar by slandering Aida - so much for parts of the crowd. But from ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseMH
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

User Avatar
cruisegermany
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better. The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2020

Traveled with disabled person

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone. I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Below average Experience for the Price of a Premium Cruise

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
il_mare
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Before the cruise on Mein Schiff 6 we sailed Celebrity (2x), NCL and Royal Caribbean. As we are German, we decided that it's time to try a German cruise line. The Mein Schiff 6 is one of the newest ships in the fleet and was in a great shape. The public spaces were designed well and very spacious, it was never a problem to find a spot in the bars and restaurants. The food was average at best ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Worst experience ever

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Cruise xxx
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We are a family of 4, been cruising for several years now. Was our first time on mein schiff 6 and definetely the last. The advertisments for this cruise show smiling people having a good time but none such person was in sight on this cruise. In all our travel we have never experienced anything like that. During the whole week we were treated like rubbish by other passengers. Our son was even ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

This was our second time on Mein schiff 2

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Benny Bugeja
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We enjoyed every day of our cruise. Food was excellent and service in all restaurants was great and crew was very helpful and friendly. Even thow we were an English speaking passengers. Ship is very clean and well organized. Bit disappointed that the show are compliantly in German. Yes we knew that and been told, but since there was a good number of English speaking passengers I suggest that ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Perfect choice for family vacation

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
janetteri123
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I chose this cruise based on Main Schiff reputation for excellence and because of the ports we would be visiting and the excursions available. I think the ports of call are great, and Main Schiff has a strength in being port heavy for travelers who like to maximize time exploring countries like me. There was good onboarding and offboarding during ports of call, organized and efficient. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Traveled with children

The Majesty a fond farewell old girl

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
furbersarah
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Myself, hubby and our dear friends decided to trial our sea legs on a cruise to the Western Med. Looking through the Tui catalogue found us becoming more and more confused on where to go, how long to go for and which ship. Eventually we decided on The Treasures of the Western Med as we all wanted to do Sorrento (which unfortunately the sea was too rough to get us to port via Tender so we missed ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Unexpected negative experience

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
melfare
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Status of cabins was comparatively excellent, as well as their cleanliness. In larger diners, presentation of food was repetitive and one of the family caught a stomach bug. In other restaurants the fare was much better and recommendable. There was only a duo and a group presenting the same music on different ship levels and this was somewhat mediocre. All inclusive aspect was very positive. Bus ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Traveled with children

Europe Cruise Reviews for TUI Cruises Ships
