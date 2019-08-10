Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

Having had the view of wishing to see the 'northern lights', it seemed a good option to choose. It was a great experience on the Explorer. We have cruised Princess (that experience takes some beating), RCI, and P & O, the thing we find with P & O is that they are trying every which way to obtain more spend out of the passengers, and, in our view, the service kind of seems to be falling off... ...