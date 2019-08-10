This was the inaugural cruise for fare paying passengers and was for three days visiting Dover and Portland and due to COVID when not sitting eating or drinking all passengers and staff had to wear a mask when moving about the Ship and had to undertake a daily temperature check.
Any way we were given a boarding time of 12 o'clock on the day of departure and when we arrived were shocked to ...
I chose this cruise as it was smart casual as we dont like getting dolled up every night , we paid £3500 for 14 days in a balcony cabin , the service we got on board was excellent ie cleaning cabins bars and restaurants, even though we paid £1500 more than people with an inside cabin wegot no additional perks ie premium package was £100 each for 14 days extra all trips were extra we worked it ...
We chose this cruise because my wife's bucket included waning to see the Northern lights. It didn't disappoint. However there are only a few days during the cruise when this is possible. This is when the ship is inside the Atric circle. ( only 3 day on this itinery) you also need the right weather conditions & they are only visible for a few hours ( normally between about 10pm & 2am).
Our ...
Having had the view of wishing to see the 'northern lights', it seemed a good option to choose. It was a great experience on the Explorer. We have cruised Princess (that experience takes some beating), RCI, and P & O, the thing we find with P & O is that they are trying every which way to obtain more spend out of the passengers, and, in our view, the service kind of seems to be falling off... ...
The itinerary and time of year are main reasons we chose this cruise and it did not disappoint. The crew and staff all so kind, helpful and humorous and most importantly skilful whatever their role. Special thanks to Willy and his team who kept our spacious room so tidy and clean and yes the monkey towel sculpture hanging from a mirror did make us jump.
We enjoyed our meals in Latitude 53 and ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary which was very good.We travelled to Southampton with Inter cruises who were very professional with no problems,but on arriving we had to queue to receive the luggage tags then again to get port side with only one desk open even the ladies on the desk were complaining then again to get checked in where there was a "technical" problem with the computers-it took ...
Just returned from two week Baltic cruise on Marella Explorer (10 th Aug19).
Never having cruised before, we were unsure what to expect, but the itinerary was exactly what we wanted. Apologies in advance for the length of this review, I know it's going to be a long one
We sailed from Newcastle, so no flights involved for us which was a huge bonus, mainly as no luggage restrictions ( so long ...
As a first time cruiser, I was attracted to Marella’s package given it included not only food, but drinks also. I was initially nervous, having read mixed reviews online.
The ship is fantastic. There’s loads to do at all hours. Our cabin was clean, comfortable, well maintained and offered plenty of storage space.
The food was fantastic. The main fine dining restaurant, Latitiude 53, was ...
We chose this cruise for it's itinerary as the Baltic was somewhere we had never been before and were keen to experience.
St Petersburg was the highlight but we enjoyed the other ports of call too.
Embarkation/disembarkation was very well organised with no issues for us.
We thought the dining was excellent, especially Vista Italian, the Pizza/Pasta Italian and the Mediterranean Tapas. ...
Never again will I sail with Marrella, from day one the drains stank and had to be treated daily, this permeates around the ship.
The food in the main dining room and the cafe is substandard cheap rubbish, I've never sent a meal back on a cruise until this one.
My wife got sick on day 7 with diarrhea, probably something she ate.
I caught them replacing the premium ingredients of the ...