  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Alaska Serenade of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1599 reviews
12 Awards
View of the cabin balcony 9654
Dinner Menu
Upper deck quiet area; book a meeting here
Rock Climbing
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
76 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 76 Alaska Serenade of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews

NO ACTIVITIES!!! WONDERFUL SERVICE BY EVERYONE ELSE

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
WCcruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was welcome back cruise since Covid. So blessed to be able to sail again. We had to wear mask in common areas. Everyone was vaccinated except children under 16. There were only 600 or so people on this ship so the service was amazing from the waiters, bartenders, etc. Everyone was so nice. In fact it was the best cruise out of 25 cruises for service. NEGATIVE!!!! - activities - I ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

No rating
Last RCCL Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
richard iii
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I needed to balance all of the positive reviews. I was suprised with this ship's second place rating overall. My wife and I decided after sailing on her to never sail on RCCL again. Here's why. Dining: The main room was just okay with not enough choices and choices of limited quality. Even our waiter agreed. Portofino: It is a six course Italian meal. But I wanted something else. Sorry. You ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2011

Ultimate Alaska Cruise...Ultimate Experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Priusprof
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We waited many years before booking an Alaska cruise. After all, the whole idea is to enjoy the water, the tropical climate, and the exotic islands. Well...been there and done that enough times that it was time for a new adventure. We were thrilled with the change in climate after 5 months of the Florida summer and we did not miss the pool during the day. The cruise started in Vancouver and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

What a Fantastic Cruise....on a Fantastic Ship!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
apollobeach
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We traveled on The Serenade on the repo cruise to Alaska and the West Coast, departing Vancouver on September 19, 2009. Arrival into Vancouver was uneventful, until Immigration. There were over one thousand passengers in the arrival terminal, and -four- immigration agents. It took over 2-1/2 hours to get through immigration, then another half-hour to finally find our bags that were in several ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Spectacular Splendour of the Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
centexcruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Seattle - In a word; GORGEOUS. We stayed at a Bed & Breakfast called the Shafer Bailie Mansion on Capitol Hill and it was lovely. One block away from Volunteer Park, walking distance to quaint shops and several restaurants. We ate at the Coastal Kitchen which was fabulous. We discovered on the trip from the airport to our B&B that Seattle is not the best of cities to drive in and is far ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Pawning my Diamond

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
grooveo
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife, my parents and I took a much needed holiday to Alaska, spending a couple of nights pre-cruise at the Delta Suites Vancouver. The hotel was nice and my first experience with Priceline. I'll do that again. On Saturday we made our way to the pier, and had a decent embarkation. Once on board, we found the Windjammer and had a little lunch. It was better than most we've had on Royal, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Awesome Alaska - Serenade of the Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Colleen L
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I were extremely excited to take our first ever cruise. I had heard many good comments from friends etc about RCL, and comments here on CC were also pretty favorable. We arrived in Vancouver the evening of July 31 and stayed the night at a downtown hotel. Took a cab the next morning to the Ballentyne Pier and we were there shortly after 12 noon. The lineups to go through ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

First Time Cruise to Alaska

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Goyaks
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Serenade of the Seas is a great ship for going to Alaska. There are windows everywhere to take in the magnificent view. It was a fairly easy process getting on the ship. Once onboard we noticed how clean the ship was. The service there was extraordinary. Our cabin was just the right size with a balcony. We had a cabin by the elevators which was great for easy access to all parts of the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Alaska 2009 - Ready to go back already!!!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
walttx
First Time Cruiser

Serenade of the Seas - Aug. 29 thru Sept. 5th - Vancouver Started the trip from Houston to Seattle via SW airlines on a Thursday, giving us a few days in Seattle for sightseeing (no good air prices to Vancouver from Houston so we flew to Seattle ). Always love SW, no charge for bags and employee's are always friendly. A flight attendant that lives in Seattle gave us a list of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Harmonious Sailing on the Serenade

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
foxtraveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Serenade's Alaskan cruise was spectacular. This was the first cruise my husband and I have taken without kids (both are grown now). We were originally planning a northbound cruise, but opted instead for the round trip out of Vancouver, BC. This turned out to be a great choice, as it gave us plenty of opportunities to see the beautiful landscapes of Alaskan shorelines. Embarkation was a breeze. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Find a Serenade of the Seas Cruise from AU$498

Alaska Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Ovation of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews
Ovation of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews
Explorer of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews
Radiance of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.