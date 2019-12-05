I’d always heard this ship was fun. It is! Great food, service- But we saw this show, An entertainer named DARREN DOWLER. Singer, guitarist, impressionist, darn good looking! Truly it was the best show I’ve ever seen. Many people were upset because it was the first night and they missed him. He should have been on the first real sea day. He’s a legit star. Most cruise shows are so-so, but this was ...
We picked this short cruise largely because we hadn't been to the 2 ports on the cruise before. We coupled it with the 2 previous Royal Princess cruises before on a B2B2B basis. It stopped at Avalon, Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico. Catalina was very picturesque and a great stopover point. We rented a golf cart and drove around the island for a couple of hours, which was great fun. We rented ...
Princess Cruise Line Feb 6th 4 Night Cruise to Ensenada and Catalina from Los Angeles San Pedro port on the Royal Princess.
We are classically NCL cruisers. This was our first Princess Cruise and truth be told we received it for free from Caesars Casino. We got a balcony cabin A414 and added the drink package. We did no specialty dinning as we had just wanted to experience the base cruise. We ...
Embarkation was smooth and quick. We already had our medallions so I strongly suggest getting them shipped ahead of time and getting docs uploaded to ocean ready. We packed a backpack so we could immediately get in the jacuzzi as soon as we boarded. This was my boyfriend's first cruise and my first on Princess. Our rooms were ready by 1 so were able to shower immediately. Muster drill was easy and ...
This was a 4 day cruise. Great intro cruise to try our the ship. Everything was great. Great food, rooms, events, entertainment, and decor. The cruise went to Catalina Island and Enscanda Mexico. I could skip Enscanada, but that's just my preference. The entertainment each night was great. I enjoyed the Movie under the stars movies. THe movies were great and very recent. The decor of the ...
We are elite cruisers with Princess and value the perks they provide us. This was a short cruise to celebrate our 45th Wedding Anniversary. We spent 2 nights in Long Beach at the Hilton before the cruise where Princess put us up. The first leg was to Catalina Island, 24 miles away from LA. So the ship sailed South during the night and then back North. We took the excursion on a bus up to Catalina ...
On this cruise because a friend found a great deal and needed a travel partner.
Embarkation was lightning fast. I'd never left from San Francisco before, my only experience was Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale, LA, & Vancouver. In all those ports there were hundreds of people. Things moved niely, but still crowds. For this sold-out cruise there were maybe a few dozen people in process when we ...
This cruise is close to home and a nice getaway for a long weekend. We had taken the cruise to Santa Barbara and Ensenada for Valentines day last year and enjoyed it so we decided we would take a four day cruise every year if possible. We had an aft stateroom which was a great location but I would recommend a lower level than the Marina Deck. The bar above could look over our balcony so we did ...
We chose this cruise because a travel agent put together a Child Star Cruise with Tony Dow, Jerry Mathers, Stanley Livingston, Paul Petersen and Kathy Garver. We also wanted to go to Catalina Island as it was on our bucket list. It was a whirlwind of fun.
I was not too impressed with Ensenada, it was loud and dirty. We only went there as we had a luncheon with the Child Stars. But there is ...
This was an amazing cruise. Perfect for a first time cruise or limited time available. This ship has been updated with the new medallion program. Which makes your moving around the ship so much easier. The nicest part was the crew used your name and the cabin door unlocked for you when you came up to the door.
Our first port of call was Catalina. This is a tendered port. If you have not ...