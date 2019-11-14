We are a married couple of 63 and 66 years, and have long wanted this trip to see Norway from the coastal side. It was a wonderful experience.
Norway showed its high mountains and deep fjords from its best side.
On the ship which is not very big, we got beautiful food from Norwegian local ingredients and good service, and good information about the places we passed. No stressful ...
We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019.
The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
We chose this cruise for an opportunity to spend more time in Paris and for the excursions to Auvers-Sur-Oise and the D-Day sites. The transportation strike in Paris interfered with our extension there, but the cruise itself was wonderful. Viking handled the airport and ship transfers with perfection. The cabin and public spaces were beautiful as always, although we did find the bed rather ...
We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
I chose this trip because my mother wanted to do the Christmas markets. It sounded fun too. She has taken 16 Grand Circle trips in the past and had always had nothing but amazing things to say about them. As a matter of fact she would always compare regular cruises to her “wonderful” Grand Circle River Cruises. She would criticize every cruise line we traveled on again with Grand Circle being so ...
Extension in Prague was great, wonderful city but the Marriott they booked us at was the worst Marriott we ever stayed at. First there was construction noise all day, when we complained to the front desk the woman said nothing she could do. Our view was of a lower roof top...oh and the bar did not know how to make a Shirley Temple or apparently anything except a Mai Tai, the drink of the day ...
My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
I have sailed with Uniworld twice before and with Viking a few times. I chose this sailing because of the beauty of Portugal and the friendliness of its people.
Although the scenery was lovely, people do need to understand that the regulations on the Douro only allow for sailing during daylight hours. This means very limited time in port and a lot of time on the ship. Also, except for Porto, ...