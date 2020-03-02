This was an absolutely amazing trip! The itinerary was perfect! Cabin and staff were phenomenal! Food was delicious but, husband got sick and that was a major bummer. This was my second time cruising with Crystal and had there not been an encounter with food poisoning, they would receive 5 stars hands down!
Crystal takes great pride in everything that they do. I met friendly guests (even the ...
NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful.
The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call.
This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises I've been on. Food in dining room not good as well. Didnt get bread or coffee and having a drink card was a complete waste considering they dont serve cocktails or spirits in the dining ...
Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers getting their documentation back was a debacle waiting in lines for several hours elderly persons fainting, no care for passengers welfare was apparent. After this Costa only wants to give ...
We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and courteous at all times. Keep in mind these people were under extreme stress being far from their home base and not having any certainty of their position. The ship was very clean and there ...
Overall Summary:
- Despite the extraordinary complication noted below, we would be glad to sail on the NCL Spirit in the future. Although we did not visit all ports, we believe this is a great itinerary.
- Dubai is a great city to explore in advance of embarkation and although we were prevented by local authorities from visiting Cape Town, we had planned five days of exploration and ...
This should have been our trip of a lifetime, my retirement gift.
Despite being informed of most port closures, NCL took the decision to set sail. From day 1 the cruise went downhill - despite having just come out of dry dock following a 100million dollar refurbishment, the ship had maintenance issues. Ceilings falling in, public toilets not finished, stateroom bathroom facilities missing to ...
Was to be a holiday of a life time. Well its one we won't forget. Although the outbreak of corono virus around the world the lack of information from the invisible captain was shocking. People were scared and frightened. It need not have been like that. The ship should nor have sailed outbreak at reunion island 1st march should have led to a decesion that we should have not set sail on the 2nd. ...
This was to be the cruise of a lifetime but now it will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Even before we embarked, the itinerary had been changed. It was only when I contacted a tour company in Madagascar that I found out that Madagascar had been taken off the itinerary. No communication from NCL, though they were quick enough to send communications about booking tours!
Little did ...