This was welcome back cruise since Covid. So blessed to be able to sail again. We had to wear mask in common areas. Everyone was vaccinated except children under 16. There were only 600 or so people on this ship so the service was amazing from the waiters, bartenders, etc. Everyone was so nice. In fact it was the best cruise out of 25 cruises for service.
NEGATIVE!!!! - activities - I ...
I needed to balance all of the positive reviews. I was suprised with this ship's second place rating overall. My wife and I decided after sailing on her to never sail on RCCL again. Here's why.
Dining: The main room was just okay with not enough choices and choices of limited quality. Even our waiter agreed.
Portofino: It is a six course Italian meal. But I wanted something else. Sorry. You ...