Review for Regal Princess to Alaska

We are first time 'cruisers' and were tempted by Imagine Crusing's offering of three 80s bands playing onboard Regal Princess including Nik Kershaw, Toyah and ABC. The pre-departure infomation from Imagine was abysmal as was the Medallion App for logging our information. In the end I had to resort to calling Imagine and then spend 30minutes asking and answering questions to prep for the cruise. ...