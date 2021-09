Review for Queen of the West to North America River

We were one of the first 6 to board this ship in Lewiston. Warner kindly let us on a bit earlier as we waited in the lounge area for our rooms to be ready. Warner knew his job and we were disappointed to see him go after day one. He just had a way with him that made you feel special, the lass that took his place was not as confident and we found she just didn't have that personable ability that ...