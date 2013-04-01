  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
San Diego to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
15 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 15 San Diego to the USA Cruise Reviews

Expensive trip for overall experience

Review for American Harmony to U.S.A.

User Avatar
travelduude
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The first night - pre-cruise hotel was the Red Lion in Portland, Oregon as selected by American Cruise Lines. This hotel was dated and dirty. We had to change rooms to get one that didn't smell like cigarettes. A lot of homeless people surround the area. Not the type of accommodations you would expect for the amount of money spent on the cruise. Now for the cruise. The boat is very nice and ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Great For Children

Review for Disney Wonder to U.S.A.

User Avatar
AgouraTraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was just a weekend "cruise to nowhere," but still we got a pretty good idea of what the Wonder is like. Embarkation was not fun: baggage handlers outside the terminal asking for tips; the hot and stuffy building; the check-in process not allowing you to board the ship when completed, but you are assigned a group number and have to wait until that number is called (resulted in not many people ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Very Disappointed!

Review for Golden Princess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Marty74
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We were so looking forward to this cruise. We had to cancel the last one on the same ship because of illness. We booked a mini-suite, which was fine, except when we turned down the bed the sheets were old and gray and the bottom sheet had a hole in it. I say the bottom sheet but it was the only sheet. You had the comfort or nothing. The bath towels were like sandpaper. Now to the food ! What was ...
Sail Date: October 2014

Great Cruise on Celebrity Century

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
360Guy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did a back to back out of San Diego to earn enough points to achieve Elite status. Overall it was a great cruise on a lovely "older" ship. The demographics between the 2 cruises shifted quite a bit on the second cruise to a more "mature" profile. So I read with interest "TucsonMoms" review and wondered if she was on the same ship we were? This most recent cruise just proves to me that the ...
Sail Date: April 2013

Cabin Type: Concierge Class

Coastal Cruising on Century

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
sredish
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We just returned from a wonderful five night Pacific Coastal cruise aboard the Celebrity Century. We originally booked this cruise several months ago on a promotion through our TA and decided at the time to "keep it cheap" and book an interior room. As the months crawled by, the prices fell and we were able to upgrade at no charge to an Oceanview room. Three days prior to our cruise, I thought ...
Sail Date: April 2013

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Veranda

The Century is in Great Shape

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Off Shore
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Century's design is at least 20 years old, and it is the oldest and smallest of the Celebrity Fleet; with the exception of the Expedition. In spite of that, we found the public areas in near perfect state. The cabin, while rather small for a Concierge level was adequate; and in fact had far more storage space than the Solstice class. The bathroom, could do with an make-over. The size of ...
Sail Date: April 2013

Cabin Type: Concierge Class

Celebrity, what happened to you?

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
peabody99
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

About us- I'm mid 40s, spouse early 50s. We have cruised 15 times, nearly all major cruise lines (HAL, Carnival, Oceania, RCL,NCL, MSC, Costa). We had a wonderful experience on the Century in 1999 for a 5 nighter. We felt very pampered and the food was excellent. After the last 2 cruises being Carnival -not out favorite line, but perfectly acceptable, and now in comparison, better-we were ...
Sail Date: April 2013

Cabin Type: Concierge Class

Terrible service on Celebrity Century

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
TucsonMom
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I have been going on cruises almost yearly for the past 15 years. We have been all over the Caribbean, Mexico/Pacific Coast and Alaska. After hearing nothing but greatness about Celebrity, we decided to give it a try with a 4 night Pacific Coastal cruise on the Century - economical and convenient for us since we live in Arizona. It turned out to be a big mistake. We had an ...
Sail Date: April 2013

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Veranda

Northbound Western Coastal Celebrity Century May 5, 2012

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
BettyCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We're in our mid-40's and have been on 30 cruises on 6 different cruise lines ranging from 4 to 15 days. This was our third time on the Century, we already know we love the ship, and were super excited for this itinerary, as all the ports were new for us. We flew to San Diego Thursday May 3rd on United from Minneapolis via Chicago. We've been flying Delta mostly since they devoured NWA, but I ...
Sail Date: May 2012

Pacifc Coast Cruise

Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.

User Avatar
SLG1
6-10 Cruises

We arrived in San Diego night before our cruise, stayed at the Best Western Hacienda in Old Town. Perfect timing since it was Cinco De Mayo, and our hotel was right in the middle of the action. Hotel was very sprawling, comfortable and friendly staff. They provided us transport to the port the next morning. Embarkation: we arrived early around 11a, quickly went through check in with no ...
Sail Date: May 2012

Cabin Type: Sky Suite

