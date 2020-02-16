Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

We wanted to celebrate our 70 th birthdays this year and to see the Northern lights if possible. The Norovirus situation ruined the cruise. For it to happen is unfortunate. To happen on two consecutive cruises is worrying but for the problem to still not be resolved on a third trip is irresponsible. We were told that the ship would be delayed for a deep clean due to one or two cases of ...