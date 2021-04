Review for Running on Waves to Greece

When choosing a cruise we knew what we wished to avoid: big cruise liners, crowded, bustling, with frequent queues, ports flooded with tourist. After digging up Internet we found Running on waves. I could not find a lot of review about it, so I decided to write one. It is only 18 cabins. And it is not a usual cruise line you are accustomed to but rather a private yacht, doing cruises. They have ...