Eastern Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
312 reviews
9 Awards
Our view from our window for a table for 2 at My Time Dining on the Symphon
The captain and crew director taking time to answer all types of questions
Beautiful sea day
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
115 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
All hype no finish
"We have been on about 20 cruises. 3rd with Royal Caribbean. We been everywhere a cruise can take you in the Caribbean and Bahamas. So we choose our cruises by the ship not destination. This ship looked spectacular...."

bubbagum

10+ Cruises

Age 50s
bubbagum avatar

bubbagum

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 115 Eastern Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Underwhelming! Expected So Much More!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
vaznayak
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After having sailed on Princess, Carnival and the past several times on Disney, we decided to try Royal Caribbean. We decided to try out the Symphony because 1/ it has very high ratings among RC's fleet, 2/ we wanted to see what the world's biggest ship had to offer, and 3/ they ship stopped at islands we hadn't been to before - including RC's own CoCo Cay. We booked an outside balcony cabin on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

INCREDIBLE SHOWS!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jesunrise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Every time we have cruised on oasis, allure, and now symphony, we are amazed at the quality and excellence of the shows provided! Enjoyed dinner in the coastal kitchen from jr suite catagory, but very offended and disappointed that rccl has decided to stick diamond plus cruisers in a zero view basement room!!!!! terrible reward for being loyal to royal! Also hate it when the ship has no ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

A Tale of 2 Cruises

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
longjohn49
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Let me preface this by saying we took a RCCL cruise on Anthem of the Seas last fall (2019) to Canada and New England; and, our experience was terrific. The crew was friendly, the ship offered plenty of activities planned to keep us busy, many food choices (non-premium), excellent shows, and the music offered was varied/enjoyable. Now fast forward about 6 months to our cruise on the Symphony of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Extremely Disappointing

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
cda123
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 14th cruise (all with RCL). It was definitely the easiest getting on and off a boat we have experienced. This is a big beautiful boat but with that being said, was probably the worse cruise we have experienced. No matter where you went on the boat you could smell cigarette smoke (which was mainly from the casino on the 4th deck). The casino doors were right across from the dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

For kids

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
gwebsterg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have enjoyed Regent , and Celebrity, but wanted to take 3 young grandchildren who would not like those sort of boats. The Symphony on board activities attracted us, and we could get a suite for all 8 of us, the itinerary was incidental as we wanted to use the rock climbing wall, zipline, hot tubs, pools, table tennis, slides, and see ice show. So my agent persuaded us to go on this ship which ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

Beautiful ship, phenomenal crew

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
amonaghan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Family cruise, 1st cruise for 5yrs old granddaughter. Connecting central park balcony cabins made cruising together extra easy and fun EXCEPT bad design for pool overflow drainage pipe runs just outside cabin and can be heard during slightly rougher weather when it's not rough enough to drain pool, even several decks down from the pool. Crew is phenomenal except for overworked mdr staff, in ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

Traveled with children

Huge Ship Huge Disappointment

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
realtorjm
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Although I love RC and have been on 5 cruises with them..... this one missed the mark in my opinion. Service was not as warm & friendly as other RC sailings, food lacked in quality, and the Entertainment Team & Activities team were not visible most of the time. Parties & events/activities started late consistently. The Red Party started late, the morning Zumba in the Promenade, The White Party in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Splendid Symphony of the Seas

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Babs960
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are seasoned cruisers and love Royal Caribbean. This was our first trip on Symphony and I must say, this ship is top of the heap! The Oasis class ships are large and activity laden, but Symphony is the best of the best. Beautiful decor, amazing shows and music selections, great food and comfortable, roomy cabins. We are Diamond level and the lounge was located near everything, so you could pop ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Symphony is the best!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
cruzinfromnowon
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

BACKGROUND Couple in upper 50s went on 7 night Western Caribbean cruise out of Miami on 30 Nov 2019. Stops were San Juan, St. Maarten, and Coco Cay. Seventh cruise with RCI and tenth cruise overall. I'll cover the general topics below and then at the end talk to a couple of issues we encountered. EMBARKATION Arrived at 11:30, was checked in within 15 minutes and ran to Playmakers to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Expected more overall

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
MarijanaWood
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose Symphony Of The Seas mainly for the fact that it is currently the largest cruise ship in the world, and we really wanted to see Coco Cay which was hyped up to be heavenly... Let me begin with saying that getting on the ship was super easy once we registered via RC app. The ship itself is really big, and there are many things we enjoyed - zip line, The Abyss, Aqua Theater etc. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Find a Symphony of the Seas Cruise from AU$814

