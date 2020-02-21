  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Royal Caribbean Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Embarkation Photo
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
4054 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,054 Royal Caribbean Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Back To Cruising

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
rbs1040
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a birthday present for our 14 year old granddaughter. Supposed to have been July of 2020. Due to COVID, was postponed 5 times on 5 different ships. Finally sailed on Symphony of the Seas 8/21/21. Overall, a very good experience. COVID protocols on board were excellent. Many new safety and health aspects were installed such as touchless door opening, so many hand washing ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 1 Bedroom

Loved the Odyssey and the Fabulous Crew!

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OfcSupport
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We thoroughly enjoyed 8 nights on the Odyssey. This was our second cruise during the pandemic. Two weeks prior, we cruised with a competitor cruise line. The Covid protocols on Royal Caribbean appeared far superior. In defense of the first cruise line, they have ramped up their protocols due to the prevalence of the Delta variant. Things may be very different today. We took a rapid Covid test ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Large Balcony

Happy to be cruising again

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
J013628
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

So this cruise was for my husband's 50th birthday. Many cruises didn't happen before this one due to Covid. I had orginally booked this cruise on Brillance of the Seas. It got upgraded to Independence of the Seas then to Odyssey of the Seas. As many of you know these were huge upgrades. Don't get me wrong I love Brillance of the Seas and have been on it a few times but to go from that ship to ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Amplified changes not so great

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Markg89147
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Serenade of the Seas Part Two!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ForeverCruisersJ&D
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The March 2nd sailing of the Serenade of the Seas was the first back to back cruise we had ever had the pleasure of taking. The first leg of our adventure started on the Serenade on the February 21st sailing. We had no idea what a B2B was when we first saw the term on our roll call. After discovering that people really did do a cruise, stay on the ship and do another one we knew it was ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Awesome Ports, But......

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sandykj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary because of the wonderful ports and 4 days at sea, which we really enjoy. The weather was magnificent! Lots of “older citizens” on this trip! Wow! Many are demanding and quite cheap! Another issue is that the staff does not enforce the rule of not holding lounge chairs around the pool. If you want a chair, you need to get up before 7:00 am and go put your towels on a chair. ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great time on a smaller ship

Review for Vision of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
svbcjnsn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We'd never been on this small of a ship before, but we loved it. Prior reviews commented about the age, but overall, the ship was in good shape. What impressed me was the staff. Our housekeeper, waiter and assistant waiter were outstanding. Being a smaller ship, we saw more of the Captain, the main staff, and the Cruise Director and Assistant Cruise Director, who are husband and wife, than we ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Ship too old

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Still Having Fun
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose it because of Port and destinations. The ship is old and it shows all over. The MDR staff was excellent but tablecloths were stained and you could see black marks on the table through them. After the first night our table was exchanged for another one. Casino staff must have been in training. Windjammer staff was terrible! Entertainment was a bright spot! The Islands were awesome and ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Large Panoramic Ocean View

Old Lady Needs a Makeover

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
David Richard
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Staff, service food and entertainment were exceptional. Hit some very windy days and one rainy day that limited poolside activities. This was my second time aboard the Adventurer and I forgot how confining the balcony was. The major negative of our trip was the condition of the ship and maintenance. Rugs, chairs and sofas were not the cleanest and resembled the coat on a Dalmatian. Windows were ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Nice Cruise but Room for Improvement

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
vette1cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise on the Explorer of the Sea on 2/21/20 We cruised the Explorer of the Sea on 2/21/20 for a nine day cruise. We flew to Ft. Lauderdale and used the Royal Caribbean shuttle for Ft. Lauderdale to Miami. Our plane landed on the day of the cruise at 9 AM and after picking up our luggage we went to the RC desk down by the luggage area and was advised that the bus would be leaving at 11:30 AM ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

