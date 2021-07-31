  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
2 reviews
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Loved the Odyssey and the Fabulous Crew!
"We thoroughly enjoyed 8 nights on the Odyssey. This was our second cruise during the pandemic. Two weeks prior, we cruised with a competitor cruise line. The Covid protocols on Royal Caribbean appeared far superior...."Read More
OfcSupport avatar

OfcSupport

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 2 Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Loved the Odyssey and the Fabulous Crew!

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OfcSupport
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We thoroughly enjoyed 8 nights on the Odyssey. This was our second cruise during the pandemic. Two weeks prior, we cruised with a competitor cruise line. The Covid protocols on Royal Caribbean appeared far superior. In defense of the first cruise line, they have ramped up their protocols due to the prevalence of the Delta variant. Things may be very different today. We took a rapid Covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Large Balcony

Happy to be cruising again

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
J013628
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

So this cruise was for my husband's 50th birthday. Many cruises didn't happen before this one due to Covid. I had orginally booked this cruise on Brillance of the Seas. It got upgraded to Independence of the Seas then to Odyssey of the Seas. As many of you know these were huge upgrades. Don't get me wrong I love Brillance of the Seas and have been on it a few times but to go from that ship to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Find an Odyssey of the Seas Cruise from AU$1,050

Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Quantum of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Quantum of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Allure of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Voyager of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.