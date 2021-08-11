  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Bahamas Odyssey of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
7 reviews
Looking down on the pool deck from the North Star when it is fully extended probably 50 feet above the pool deck
Looking at the main area in Curacao from the swinging bridge
Video machine
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Nice Ship but new and unusual layout.
"The was my 34 RCCL cruise and Odyssey OTS is one of the new ships to the fleet. The lay out in the promenade, its now called the Royal Espanade, with shops and guest services on decks 4 and 5. The Royal Theatre is..."Read More
wisnir avatar

wisnir

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 1 Bahamas Odyssey of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Nice Ship but new and unusual layout.

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
wisnir
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The was my 34 RCCL cruise and Odyssey OTS is one of the new ships to the fleet. The lay out in the promenade, its now called the Royal Espanade, with shops and guest services on decks 4 and 5. The Royal Theatre is in the front of the ship and the smaller. "Music Hall" is just adjacent to the w. It appears that the shops on the Espanade are pushed to the side and appear to smaller in size. A unique ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Find an Odyssey of the Seas Cruise from AU$795

Bahamas Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Oasis of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Oasis of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Allure of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Symphony of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Serenade of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.