A perfect 6 days aboard the beautiful Odyssey of the Seas, we could have not asked for more except a back to back voyage on the next sailing! Embarkation was a breeze, please make sure you have your names exactly as they appear on your passport. We traveled with a guest who had a space in between parts of his last name and it needed to be corrected which was handled quickly, yet delayed us a ...
Well finally was able to get on a ship! So many ducks to line up and things to do, but the day was here. As you know, you must have a negative Covid -19 test no more than 72 hours before the cruise. The means I sailed on a Sunday but received my test on the Thursday before. You DON'T COUNT the day of your sailing. Check to make sure they haven't changed this to 48 hours. Antigen test is ...