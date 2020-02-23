  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Royal Caribbean Miami Cruise Reviews

Promenade
Perfect Day at CocoCay - Coco Beach Club
Nassau Embarkation
Perfect Day at CocoCay - Coco Beach Club socially distant sun
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
2844 reviews

1-10 of 2,844 Royal Caribbean Miami Cruise Reviews

Royal Comeback Cruise

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
paradise4me
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the Royal app and reviewed the muster drill on it so as soon as we boarded they sent us to the muster station to go over a few things and then gave us a sticker to put on our sea pass card ...
Sail Date: July 2021

OVERRUN SPRING BREAKERS

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
kaysha2004
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First Cruise - Good dinner, entertainment hit or miss, cigarette smoke horrible

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
LAM13
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection. Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

Garry’s comments

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
GarryB
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it. The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise. It took 3 request ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Underwhelming! Expected So Much More!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
vaznayak
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After having sailed on Princess, Carnival and the past several times on Disney, we decided to try Royal Caribbean. We decided to try out the Symphony because 1/ it has very high ratings among RC's fleet, 2/ we wanted to see what the world's biggest ship had to offer, and 3/ they ship stopped at islands we hadn't been to before - including RC's own CoCo Cay. We booked an outside balcony cabin on ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

1st time cruiser with child under 2

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Ashsouth87
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I wanted to write a quick little review for any parents travelling with young children. Under 2! I found this hard to find when I was reading reviews prior to cruising. My first piece of advice is to travel with family. We made the mistake of not bringing our parents and we wished every day that we would have. I think our trip would have been waaay more relaxing if we had done this. We ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

First time on a cruise and we are HOOKED!

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cruiser4life315
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our first cruise so there is a lot to unload! I hope that any first timer can take something from this :) We are a family of 4 myself, my husband and our daughters 9 and 10. My husbands biggest fear in the world was flying. We have been together for 20 years and I suffered for the last 20 years.lol. So when our daughter made it to the pop warner cheer nationals in Disney he quickly ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Disappointed

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
KatRina17
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We chose this cruise because I it was kid friendly. We celebrated 60th and 40th birthdays and went with a large group. Cons When contacting customer service before our trip, our group was misinformed many times. Not as baby friendly has we hoped. We brought our 9 month old baby. Couldn’t get a high chair the first night and almost didn’t get one the second night. Had to go on a scavenger ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Perfect!

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
PlainvilleGirl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were invited as guests of our son and his wife on this cruise. We have sailed RCI in the past (platinum members) and have always had a good experience. This cruise, aboard the Oasis, was the BEST! We are senior citizens and I was a little apprehensive about the size of the ship. It turned out to be all for naught as we never felt crowded or rushed. Even the elevators were readily ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

Traveled with children

