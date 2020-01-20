  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Caribbean Mariner of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1245 reviews
4 Awards
Pina Colada in my private cabana at Perfect Day
Menu at Main Dining Room
Cake at Jamie Olivers
Surprise more Black mold!
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
689 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Amazing short cruise
"All amenities were awesome . The service was excellent .very attentive and helpful staff . The dining staff were especially sensitive to our needs . My mother is a vegetarian and the dining staff went out of the way..."Read More
Sonien avatar

Sonien

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 689 Caribbean Mariner of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews

2 NIght Test Cruise- Overall Impressions and What to Expect.

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
WEGL81
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just got back from the 2 night test cruise on board Mariner of the Seas sailing from Port Canaveral to Coco Cay. I thought I would write this review while it is fresh in my mind to let people know what to expect when they cruise with Royal Caribbean in the Covid era (at least with today's protocols). My wife and I have been on 30+ cruises, but our Diamond status is reciprocal from Celebrity. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Relaxing cruise to the Bahamas

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
jdeloache
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I "won" a pair of tickets at a charity auction for any 3 or 4 night Bahamas/Caribbean cruise, and wasn't disappointed in my choice. This was my third and my partners first cruise. The oceanview stateroom was good. A bit plain and some of the seating was stained for having just come out a a $120 million renovation. Nothing felt overly crowded given that this was early college spring break and two ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great time for a first cruise especially - I'm hooked

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Tara Woodbury
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My sister and I had both never been on a cruise and decided we would try one together since noone else in either of our families want to go. We had a great price and I got some on board credit with my purchase so I was happy. We embarked in about 20 minutes. No issues at all. I was nervous what to expect and other than the fact that the security people from the port were a little rude (think ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Large Ship With Luxury Yacht-like Feel

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
saltwaterhappy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Several times a year, we plan dive cruises - that is, we cruise, and wherever we go, we scuba dive! You can read more about that on my blog at DeepWaterHappy.com - just search for "cruise" and you will find several articles about turning a cruise ship into a mobile dive site! We knew the ship was one of the largest we had been on recently, but were pleasantly surprised that although large, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Excellent cruise for family

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mtab
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were a group of couples. The ship is very nice with lots for young people to do. We are experienced cruisers and our favorite is Princess as Royal Caribbean has too many children on board. But let me give you the good and bad, in my opinion. We needed wheelchairs since having recent surgery. The wheelchair service was excellent but be sure to sign up. Don't worry about the time frame as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Friendly ship! Good value for short getaway!

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
ROYERSKINE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are Royal Caribbean loyalist but have also sailed on Carnival and Disney ships. Frankly all have their advantages and different price points, but RC seems to bring the best value for the dollar. We sailed on Mariner many years ago and chose her because the short itinerary and stop in the new Coco Cay was appealing to us. Our four night trip overall was very good. Friendly staff and a ship that ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Excellent 3 nighter

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Pierrelee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

What an outstanding ship for a weekend sailing! There was so much to do for all age groups! Tons of water slides, flow rider, large hot tubs, and pools. Friendly people to meet, all ages! Lots of bars, restaurants, n shops. The promenade was beautiful! We ran into the piano an playing in the elevator! The shows were fabulous! The ice show, production show, comedy, and an Abba tribute that was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Nice Ship, Rude staff, Less services

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
2939vivian
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My mother and I take this cruise every year twice a year. This is our first time being disappointed. Our 5:30 seating turned to MTD when the host grabbed my card out of my hand and used a sharpie to write "MTD" on it (he said I only booked 5 months in advance so we didn't deserve 5:30 dining??). There were lines for everything without any consideration for the elderly. This is the first time ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Rather cruise with Celebrity

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
perodise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise timing worked perfectly with a wedding my family I were attending. My wife and I are frequent Celebrity cruise line cruisers but because of the perfect timimg per above, we decided to take this cruise with our 3 adult children their significant others and my 7 year old granddaughter. I will just list what I consider the pros and cons as a consensus from all of ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Terrible pick any other cruise line

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Jennaveeve20
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise because we had already sailed carnival a few times , and wanted to try what we heard was a step up. It was terrible! Just trying to get an elevator you could fit in was nearly impossible. We took the stairs 5-6 flights most of the day. Just up and down. The staff was unpleasant for the most part. There was definitely more unhappy irritated staff then there was happy and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

