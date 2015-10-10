I've never been involved in cruise ship work nor management, but I have some experience in entertainment and hospitality, and a lot of ship operations experience. Based upon those and other experiences I think I know things that some people whose occupation is managing cruise ships don't realize. The income and lives of many people depend upon the continuity of cruise ship operations. If I ...
I'm loyal to Royal and wanted to do a Panama Canal cruise. I have been on about 40 cruises with Royal and this was by far the worst cruise I've been on.
1) Embarkation was delayed due to an unknown issue and the communication was non existent. The disembarkation from the ship was fine but waiting for an hour for our luggage to arrive at the airport was frustration
2) The ship is old but in ...
The only good thing about this cruise is the excellent crew it has. Room service was exceptional. All crew members were friendly and and did their work with an excellent attitude. Otherwise the ship did not offer free WiFi, and the cost if was $19.99 per day. If you take your cellphone and use it on, or near the ship, the cost per call is $5.99 per minute. At no time was this mentioned by ...
My husband and I chose this cruise to transit the Panama Canal. We got so much more. This is a beautiful ship, easy to navigate and it has the best cruise director in the world, Steve Davis, who can make this cruise fun for everyone. Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance was the highlight for me. The energy on this ship is non stop. There is always so to do. The entertainment was varied and fun. The ...
The ship is wonderful. I love how small and easy to navigate she is compared to her bigger competitors and sisters. Not high-tech, which is fine with me. I'm happy with just music and trivia and silly games and reading by the pool. Maybe I'm just getting old, but I thought the ship was perfect for my wife and I.
Solarium space is wonderful. Quiet, great view.
Staff were wonderful. Steve ...
Never ever been treated like second class citizen since I have been cruising for over 27 years with this pathetic company. It does not matter what happens on this ship as nobody cares and nobody listens. The noise, food, officers were pathetic and overall I wish people would avoid this company like the plague. An officer actually snatched a spoon out of my hand and I wish I would have handled my ...
We have been cruising since the early 1990's and have cruised mainly with NCL and Carnival. We have been on 50 plus cruises. This is our second Royal Caribbean cruise; our first was on the Allure. Our last cruise was on the NCL Bliss in October 2018.
Embarkation: We arrived at the Port of Los Angeles to find that there were two lines. Priority and everyone else. The lines were long and ...
We took a 16 day cruise from LA to New Orleans. This was out 5th RC cruise. We’ve enjoyed the others. The ship was nice, not too big. The cruise director was wonderful. Very friendly and creative. On this cruise however the dining room food was worse than terrible. We were in second seating. Food consistently arrived over cooked, cold, and not as described in the menu. Try a baked potatoe ...
Our Panana Canal cruise was wonderful! A full 15 days with great ports, many sea days aboard a great ship with a fantastic crew. Leaving Los,angeles we went to two Mexican Ports, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo. Then on to Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, through the Canal then on to Colombia and ending in San Juan Puerto Rico. a great iteniary.
The only disappointment was Royal Caribs new menu which ...
I really like this ship as it offers lots of windows with many lounges and very comfortable seats. It only has one area for elevators but each one is glass so you view either the center of ship or the ocean. All our ports went smoothly except for Cabo San Lucas which was by tenders. It took about 2 hours to get off after the ship arrived due to very slow procedures. The ship really needs to ...