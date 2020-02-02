  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2558 reviews
23 Awards
Main Dining Room waiters on Caribbean Night
Lavender Daquiris at the Schooner Bar
Coming into Belize City
Royal Promenade
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2014 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
A perfect 50th birthday cruise in every way!
"We were on Liberty of the Seas January 12-19, 2020. We had only been on one cruise before, last May, on the Harmony. We had originally reserved an inside promenade view room but won the royal up bid to get a..."Read More
KB Cruisin avatar

KB Cruisin

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 2,014 Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruise Reviews

A Very Good Experience

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseChief
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The main dining room service was a little rusty on the first night. I expected that with it being the first cruise for the Liberty in the past 19 months. Service the rest of the cruise was great. The sanitation and safety precautions were outstanding. The “V” vs the “E” activities never seemed to be a problem. We did miss some of the regular activities that had to be adjusted because of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

LOVE the Liberty of the Seas

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
heart2heartbev
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We absolutely loved the layout of the ship. We had a huge spacious balcony cabin on the aft. We are gluten-free and had a wonderful experience. I believe we had the best gluten-free pizza we've ever had! Even though we had My Time dining, we were able to have the same waitstaff and table every night. The ice show was magnificent! In fact, we loved all the shows we saw, but we didn't make it ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Dining Nightmares

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Gretel1128
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We prefer to cruise from Galveston and have previously cruised on the Liberty. Embarkation was a breeze. Both Hubby and I used our own Scooters and had no problem getting on the ship. Since we timed our arrival to port for after 1 PM the Stateroom was ready and we were able to drop our carryon luggage off before going to lunch. The stateroom was clean and roomy. The beds comfortable. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Accessible

Traveled with disabled person

Great ship, food and entertainment

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mimimacaw
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Galveston is a great port especially if you plan it around one of its many annual events, which this happened to be the last weekend of Mardi Gras and except for being a little chilly, it was fantastic. There are several parades and activities for a whole weekend worth of fun. We had a suite and so boarding would not have been a problem anyway, but we chose to enjoy the festivities and board late ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Cruise took us to Roatan, Belize, and Cozumel.

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jp03559
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise took us to two ports that we have not been to. Galveston is driving distance from home. Roatan we took a cab for 3 hours around Roatan and was great. Cab driver did not speak English, however, we do speak Spanish and Was not a problem. We did go to the monkeys, sloth, and bird habitat, and was great and need to see. Belize we took an excursion to the Mayan ruins. These is a 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

A great, unique experience

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
MDtechiecruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I used to live in Galveston (20 yrs ago) and cruised on Carnival a lot, and once on Royal from Houston. But this was my first after all that time. The thing that sticks with me the most is the unique, Texas-centric nature of this cruise that I enjoyed. So happened that this cruise left on the first week of Mardi Gras on the island. Nice, because could explore the activities and parades. Sucks, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Accessible

Good entertainment

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ROBITAIP
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation was well organized and fast. Rooms are showing their age and are in bad need of a facelift. The buffet is the windjammer, should be called the people jammer, on sea days it’s absolutely gross in there, people everywhere, hard to find a table. The sit down dining was hit and miss, great one night and bad the next and the staff was the same. We had some great waiters and some duds. One ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Seven nights of fun with great service!

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ChristieP
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My husband and I were part of a family cruise group of 10. This was his first cruise, and my first in 30 years. Our entire group purchased The Key, and we purchased the Unlimited Drinks package. Embarkation was super easy with The Key. Once we were checked in, we all walked straight on the ship and went to the dining room for our Chops welcome lunch. Our carry-on bags were brought to our rooms ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Accessible

Had high expectations - Don't get room overlooking Royal Promenade

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
can80n
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise because of the Galveston departure port as we live in TX. We have two small boys (5 and 8) and this was our "trial" cruise for them to see if they liked cruising. We wanted to keep it simple and not fly anywhere. This was our first time on a larger ship. Hubby and I have only ever been on NCL mid-size ships (Jewel, Pearl, Gem) so I had high expectations given what I had heard ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Horrible cruise experience & even worse customer service

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Bk4
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was our 5th cruise, 4 with Carnival (absolutely no issues at all), but our first with Royal Caribbean, huge mistake on our part. I deeply regret that we switched lines! The multiple issues experienced & the extremely poor customer service onboard, as well as the follow up after the sailing, is beyond my comprehension. We conveyed our issues while onboard as well as a follow up upon our ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Find a Liberty of the Seas Cruise from AU$476

Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Navigator of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Navigator of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Symphony of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.