Royal Caribbean Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Embarkation Photo
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
9001 reviews

1-10 of 9,001 Royal Caribbean Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews

Loved the Odyssey and the Fabulous Crew!

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OfcSupport
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We thoroughly enjoyed 8 nights on the Odyssey. This was our second cruise during the pandemic. Two weeks prior, we cruised with a competitor cruise line. The Covid protocols on Royal Caribbean appeared far superior. In defense of the first cruise line, they have ramped up their protocols due to the prevalence of the Delta variant. Things may be very different today. We took a rapid Covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Large Balcony

Happy to be cruising again

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
J013628
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

So this cruise was for my husband's 50th birthday. Many cruises didn't happen before this one due to Covid. I had orginally booked this cruise on Brillance of the Seas. It got upgraded to Independence of the Seas then to Odyssey of the Seas. As many of you know these were huge upgrades. Don't get me wrong I love Brillance of the Seas and have been on it a few times but to go from that ship to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

All around enjoyment

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Iidankmoo
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Prometheus1
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise. Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes. The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Gyped nurses

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
hminyard
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our annual organizations cruise and we were not informed till about the day before that we were not going to our original destinations, Labadee and Falmouth but to Nassau and Coco Cay. I don't care for Nassau and that's not where I prefer to go. We had no choice. They told us it was due to the weather, though in hindsight it seems like that was not really the case but that Jamaica ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Serenade of the Seas Part Two!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ForeverCruisersJ&D
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The March 2nd sailing of the Serenade of the Seas was the first back to back cruise we had ever had the pleasure of taking. The first leg of our adventure started on the Serenade on the February 21st sailing. We had no idea what a B2B was when we first saw the term on our roll call. After discovering that people really did do a cruise, stay on the ship and do another one we knew it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Awesome Ports, But......

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sandykj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary because of the wonderful ports and 4 days at sea, which we really enjoy. The weather was magnificent! Lots of “older citizens” on this trip! Wow! Many are demanding and quite cheap! Another issue is that the staff does not enforce the rule of not holding lounge chairs around the pool. If you want a chair, you need to get up before 7:00 am and go put your towels on a chair. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Oustanding Staff Despite The CoronaVirus Disruption

Review for Allure of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
25ranger
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Despite the mounting tension from the alarming ship news channels it was still an enjoyable TransAtlantic/Repostioning cruise: this ship has everything. Lots to do, lottsa of elbow room on the massive 220,000 ton Allure of the Seas: climbing walls, putt-putt golf, a full park/arboretum, awesome entertainment (had a 2.5 hour Broadway-quality ‘Momma Mia’ production and several excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Allure Experience

Review for Allure of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
stumillard
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great Oasis Class ship. Experienced her for 12 days just before she goes to dry dock for amp. Cant wait to see her in 2021 from Galveston. The Allure overall had the best most consistent and good quality food of any RCCL ship we have been on. The Sabor Grill was amazing. Considering we were on one of the very last ships sailing, the crews dedication to keeping the ship disinfected was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

1st transatlantic

Review for Allure of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
annettem
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First transatlantic.great time, an excellent experience! There was plenty to do ( or not do). The Mama Mia production show was fantastic as were the other headliner shows. The Diamond Club was a bit overcrowded, but Royal Caribbean did try to accommodate the best they could by expanding to other locations. Service in the diamond club lounge was excellent in trying to accommodate and meeting the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

