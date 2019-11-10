"This was my first time going a cruise with my family. We went for my Mums 70th and I must say we were not disappointed. The check in was smooth, food was great with lots to choose from, from main dining to the..."Read More
LisaVSam
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 40s
Filters
1-10 of 2,075 Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the Royal app and reviewed the muster drill on it so as soon as we boarded they sent us to the muster station to go over a few things and then gave us a sticker to put on our sea pass card ...
If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
We joined our close friends (group of 13) on this Birthday celebration cruise. 3 in our party were celebrating birthdays. We flew in to San Juan a few days early and stayed at the Sheraton in Old San Juan. It was an amazing hotel. A little pricey, but the location was well worth it. The bar in the hotel has great food and drinks. You will likely have to wait to check in as rooms are not available ...
We choose Freedom because of the sail ports and dates. A group of 18 people got together to take the cruise and celebrate New Years Eve! The New Years eve parties were awesome. Food was very good and you never went hungry. We were in a balcony cabin which was very nice and had plenty of room to move around and store our clothes.
The entertainment was awesome - the cruise staff went ...
We chose the cruise for a family vacation. The cruise staff was good, attentive. The headliners were good; great stand up comedy. But, the ship is extremely dated, dirty and in visible need of repairs. We were told that the ship will be remodeled. So RC is probably very aware of the deplorable condition of the ship and just doesn’t care. Lately and in my experience with RC is that it’s all ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate my birthday. The food in the Main restaurant was delicious. Our waiters (table 557) , Eduardo and Jostan were fantastic. Christopher the maître d’, was always willing to please us. Junior, The Diamond Plus Lounge host was very Kind and funny. Víctor our room steward prepared the cabin quickly and efficiently. Our cabin 1828 was very comfortable and the closets ...
This was my first time going a cruise with my family. We went for my Mums 70th and I must say we were not disappointed. The check in was smooth, food was great with lots to choose from, from main dining to the buffet Wind Jamma which had a very wide selection of foods for every taste and many more restaurants to choose from.. Service from staff was secound to none. They were very friendly made ...
This is my tenth cruise and my wife’s ninth. We celebrated our 20th anniversary on this cruise. We wanted to go somewhere warm that my wife hasn’t been to. We flew into Puerto Rico 2 days early to explore the island. Had a fantastic time. Uber makes getting around a breeze now. Check in was a breeze. We were in the ship in about 20 minutes. We chose my time dining and really enjoyed our table ...
I have not had a cruise in four years and was so ready to have a great time. I had a good time but not too much on the ship.
I had a lot of firsts on this cruise. We were in room 7566......DO NOT STAY IN THIS ROOM IF YOU ARE ALLERGIC TO MOLD!!! As soon as we walked in the room my nose started to burn. After investigating, when you walk out the cabin door you can look to the right and see ...
Been on about 10 cruises. Picked this one for a reasonably priced short getaway. Used Southwest for air out of Baltimore to San Juan. Flights filled fast and prices went up accordingly. Two couples traveling together.
Flight was without incident. No need to take transfers from airport to ship (Pan American Terminal). Many cabs available for 15-20 min. ride. Exit air terminal and queue up ...