  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Europe Anthem of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2721 reviews
6 Awards
Escape the Future Escape Room, advertised starting Day 2 after it was booked up for the entire cruise. It isn't listed anywhere else on the ship and can't be booked through the app.
Seaplex
Lifeboat and smoking area view from balcony
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
171 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 171 Europe Anthem of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews

An empty ship all to yourself!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Neilf19740
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise as all passengers needed to be from the UK, fully vaccinated and have passed a PCR test within 3 days of travel. This gave confidence that it would actually be safer to go cruising than stroll around the local shopping centre (where masks appear to have been abandoned). Another factor for this cruise was that it wouldn't be full. In fact, there were less than 1,000 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Short Hop Across the Channel on Anthem

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
custard75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We arrived early at 10am and it was starting to get busy already. Parked at the terminal car park which was £49 for the 3 nights and worth the extra £10 instead of using the shuttle bus car park. Luggage was collected from our car and we walked to the Ship which took 5 mins max. There were staff with iPad's checking people in at the door but we like many others, were just waved through to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Super Studio Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Expensive Disappointment

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mandayarwood
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Scratch underneath the "gimmicky" plush exterior and this is a cruise ship and cruise liner with some fundamental flaws. It is a plush cruise ship with some great entertainment options and technological advances but it becomes very thinly spread when the ship packs in over 4000 passengers all wanting to get the opportunity to take a ride in the north star, skydive or put on some roller skates ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View Connected Stateroom with Balcony

Technology Replaces Service

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
westyallegro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Thought we'd give this a go after a free lunch and tour earlier in year. Bad bits: - 1. Despite reports, check-in not speedy. 2. Welcome aboard all rather low key and nobody told the new arrivals that the cabins were not available 'til 13.30. Result - people milling about all over the place seemingly mesmerised (more mesmerising to come). 3. Little or no table service. "Vintages" for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Bit Of A Let Down!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Just to sample a mega ship, we booked the 3 day sampler cruise for my birthday. Embarkation was simplicity itself, formalities quickly competed , and we were on board by late morning , looking forward to all the well publicised innovative features . As rooms were not quite ready, we went for lunch in the spacious Windjammer cafe which offered soups and good salad choices ,but ,for a non meat ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Dissapointed

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
CantwaittocruiseCarribean
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Hi, so embarkation was great and quick and early we flew from Ireland on an 830am flight and was on the ship at 11am was super. Absolutely loved the electronic bands saved having to carry a card all the time Dinner was a let down every night, we did Dynamic Dining and was only 2 of us but no matter how many times I asked or tried different restaurants and different times we were never ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Dissapointed

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
CantwaittocruiseCarribean
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Hi, so embarkation was great and quick and early we flew from Ireland on an 830am flight and was on the ship at 11am was super. Absolutely loved the electronic bands saved having to carry a card all the time Dinner was a let down every night, we did Dynamic Dining and was only 2 of us but no matter how many times I asked or tried different restaurants and different times we were never ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Some Hits, Some Misses, But Mostly Misses

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gary@Lpool
10+ Cruises

Being a Diamond Plus Member as I was looking forward to sampling the New Ship, and also seeing all the new technology. We were not dissapointed !! the ship was amazing but not sure about the light blue hull though ?? makes it look wishy washy .... Our check in was really fast, and as we were in a Grand Suite the room itself was the best suite I have ever stayed in !! with fantastic lighting ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Grand Suite with Balcony

AMAZING Anthem of the Seas

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
RGale
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Words cannot describe how excited I was to sail on this wonderful ship, I spend a day aboard back in May and just had to sail on her before she repositioned across the pond. Check in (sadly) was a nightmare, there were 4 of us in 2 cabins, we checked in online prior to departure but didn't have set sail passes, maybe it would have been a lot easier should we all of had them, however, all I kept ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Traveled with children

3 nights not so enjoyable

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
nikinakinoo
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

First off Anthem was absolutely beautiful, everywhere I looked there was something amazing to see. I didn't particularly enjoy this cruise as much as others, mainly because I didn't think they had enough activities going on. Considering this was a showcase 3 night sampler I thought day entertainment was poor. This could also be due to me knowing what the usual entertainment is. Did the North ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Find an Anthem of the Seas Cruise from AU$637

Europe Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Mariner of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews
Mariner of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews
Voyager of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews
Brilliance of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews
Spectrum of the Seas Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.